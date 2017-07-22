Remembering Sister Frances, beloved Rangers superfan

Sister Frances Evans, known as a passionate Rangers’ fan and a mainstay at games, passed away Friday at the age of 90 in Fort Worth. Her excitement for the team went all the way back to 1972.

She sure captured the hearts of not only Texas Rangers fans but players and team management through the years.

Sister Frances Evans, known as a passionate Rangers fan and a mainstay at games, passed away Friday at the age of 90 in Fort Worth. Her excitement for the team went all the way back to 1972. In a release, the team remembered a few of the moments that will forever connect Sister Frances to the Rangers. One of the big moments was when Sister Frances and her close friend, Sister Maggie Hession, were the first to enter the brand new Ballpark in Arlington back in April of 1994.

Sister Frances also threw the ceremonial first pitch in 2012 before the Rangers’ A.L. Wild Card game.



WFAA reporters were always excited to run into her at games through the decades. Back a few years ago, reporter Rebecca Lopez caught up with Sister Frances at a big game between the Rangers and the Angels.



"I love baseball. I grew up a tomboy. Wasn't really the girl, which my mother wanted, but she didn't get it!" she joked.



Sister Frances was a lifelong baseball fan and a season-ticket holder often seen in the stands beating a drum and cheering on her beloved Rangers.





"I just pray for them, that's the best I can do. God will do the rest." she shared in the WFAA story.



The Rangers wrote of the passing of Sister Frances:



'It has been the great honor and privilege of the Texas Rangers organization to have a 47-year

association with Sister Frances. We extend our deepest sympathies to all of her family and friends.

She will be missed at Globe Life Park in Arlington.'

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, July 28 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Fort Worth.



