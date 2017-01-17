Sam Dyson to join Lucroy, other Rangers playing in WBC

Everyone else on Team USA is going to be so confused. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea, 2016 Getty Images)

Today was just full of little surprises in the underground lair that is the Texas Rangers media room.

First, it was the announcement that Josh Hamilton was in the building, had just signed his minor-league deal, and would speak to the media. Then came the rather nonchalant announcement that he would be competing for a job playing first base. Next up: Next up: Cleburne native Dillon Gee had also just signed with the Rangers. After that, Jon Daniels told us that Jake Diekman would be missing at least half of the season as he undergoes a series of surgeries to combat ulcerative colitis. And last, Daniels mentioned in passing that - oh by the way - Sam Dyson will be joining his beard-tickling battery mate Jonathan Lucroy on Team USA for the World Baseball Classic.

Here is Jon Daniels running down the list of Rangers who will be involved in the WBC next month.





For those of you reading with the sound down, here’s that list:



USA: Sam Dyson, Jonathan Lucroy



Dominican Republic: Adrian Beltre, Nomar Mazara



Venezuela: Martin Perez, Rougned Odor (possibly)



Puerto Rico: Alex Claudio (possibly)



Netherlands: Jurickson Profar, Juremi Profar



Additionally, Joey Gallo, who was considering accepting a position on the Italian team, now seems likely to stay at home and work out, in hopes of winning the Rangers’ first base job in Spring Training.

