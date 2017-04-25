Rua is the left fielder now, and Joey Gallo is growing up. It's the April 25th Baseball Texas Daily!

Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Tuesday, April 25th

Rangers’ Record: 9-11 (3rd place, 4.5 games behind Houston)

Tonight’s Opponent: Minnesota Twins (9-10)

Tonight’s Starters: Ervin Santana (3-0, 0.64) vs. Andrew Cashner (0-1, 2.38)

BASEBALL STUFF

1. Ryan Rua is in the starting lineup today in left field, and if you think it seems odd that the right-handed Rua would be getting the start against a right-hander instead of the switch-hitting Jurickson Profar, well, there’s a reason for that:



“We’ve given Pro some extended opportunities,” Jeff Banister began in his daily session with the writers. “I think it’s time to give Rua some extended opportunities. I’ll add to that with: this has been a real challenge –not on me–the challenge is on those three guys (Profar, Rua, and DeShields) coming out of Spring Training, each one of them had such a good Spring Training, individually. And we know that ST is not always indicative of what a guy’s going to do in the regular season, but it’s just a complete challenge for them, because I guarantee you each one of them is pulling for each other and still trying to grind it out themselves. But we feel like we’ve given Pro a long enough look, consistently, that we’re going to give Rua an opportunity.”

The numbers, even if they don’t shout that Rua is banging down the door for inclusion in the lineup every day, do at least suggest that Profar hasn’t done enough to lock down the position. He’s hitting just .135 with no extra-base hits as he continues to learn how to play in left field, which isn’t his natural position. Meanwhile, Rua is hitting just .115, also with no extra-base hits. But perhaps the opportunity to play will allow his bat to wake up a little.



If it doesn’t, of course, there are options...

2. Delino DeShields had a stellar Spring Training, but is hitting just .118 with (you guessed it) zero extra-base hits this season. Of course, extra-base hits aren’t really DeShields’ forte. His strengths lie in getting on base and causing chaos. Banister knows that, and says he enjoys having that element available off the bench, but cedes that if Rua doesn’t meet expectations after a stretch of every-day playing time, DeShields could be next up.



Of course, there is one other possibility…



3. Joey Gallo, should he continue his onslaught of opposing pitchers, will have earned the right to stay in the lineup when Adrian Beltre returns. Gallo has also flashed some impressive leather at third base, and that’s no accident; Gallo has worked on being a well-rounded player since he was young. “I took pride in that. I never just wanted to be a one-sided player. I think the game is changing… no matter who you are, you need to be able to play defense, you need to be able to run the bases, and hit. That’s the way this sport–and all the sports–are changing. I’m trying to stay ahead of that curve and make sure that I can do everything.”



Gallo’s speed, too, has opened more than a few eyes. “Yeah, I mean… I didn’t *like* that people assumed I couldn’t run. I used to see reports that said ‘he’s a 20 runner or a 30 runner’ and I was like ‘oookay.” but I knew as soon as I started to play on TV every day and people got to see me actually play that they would notice that I wasn’t just a big donkey out there.”



He talked about the ability to help the team win in other ways besides slugging. If he’s having a bad day at the plate, he takes pride in being able to help with his glove or his speed.



“I’ve always been very athletic for my size,” Gallo said thoughtfully in response to a follow-up question, before looking up and catching a smirking Jeremy Jeffress shaking his head as he walked by. “...not compared to Jeffress,” he smiled in acknowledgement that the quote could be taken out of context as an egotistical statement. Gallo might have had an ego in the past, but the last two years seem to have scrubbed off some of the glitter, as he admits that the last two years were difficult for him. He looked downright lost at the plate in 2016, and his body language reiterated the confusion.



Gone is the ego, but so too is the slumped shouldered walk back to the dugout. “I’m starting to believe in myself a little bit more now,” he said. “Starting to believe that I can hit up here, play up here. That it’s the same game, just a different level. I think the years before kinda prepared me for that. There were some failures, and I’ve learned a lot. I’m starting to learn how to handle myself. If I’m having a bad day, I don’t let it get to me like it used to. That helps.”

So to circle back to the original question, the left field solution might be… Adrian Beltre?



This is a joke, of course.



“I put Nap in left field,” Banister quipped later in his office. “Did y’all forget that one?”

4. INJURY REPORT:

- A.J. Griffin is, he believes, “gout-free”, though he does not yet know if he will be activated from the disabled list to start on Friday when he is eligible, though he feels “optimistic”. He is still wearing the walking boot, but–as we reported yesterday–only when he sleeps. “Make sure you put that down,” he joked. “All the people need to know. I’m usually wearing, like, Lulu Lemon shorts and a t-shirt… and I let my hair down when I sleep, because it kind of pulls on my ponytail, sometimes. And I wear a long sock on the boot foot, and usually no sock on my right foot right now.”



He seems fine, and I think he’s tired of talking about it.



- Sam Dyson’s line looked fine in his first rehab start for Round Rock last night (1 inning, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts), but a closer look reveals that Dyson isn’t quite out of the woods just yet. Dyson’s 19 pitches consisted of 10 strikes and 9 balls, and three of the four batters he faced went to three-ball counts. Banister said he has not yet seen the video, but was told that Dyson’s velocity was similar to what they were used to seeing, but that the sinker was not consistent.



- Tyson Ross is not throwing off a mound yet, but he did throw long toss from 200 feet today. “Everything went well today,” he told us. “Feeling good, feeling synced up, so I’m looking forward to making some progress.” He said he feels like they have a good handle on the back spasms that plagued him earlier this month.



Ross is disappointed not to be healthy in time for the home and away series against his former team, the San Diego Padres. “Yeah, I’m a little disappointed. It was definitely something, as soon as I signed over here that I circled on my calendar, to face those guys. I had a good run down there in San Diego, and it would have been fun to go back there and pitch, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to be in the cards for me right now. It’s a long season, and one series against the Padres isn’t as important as my long-term health, and–ultimately–the season.”



- No news on Adrian Beltre. He was last seen playing dominoes and laughing in the clubhouse yesterday.

MUSIC RECOMMENDATION

David Bazan has a new record out. I can't remember if I've recommended it yet or not (sorry if this is a repeat) but I will always recommend a Bazan album for as long as he keeps putting them out. It's called "Care", and you can find it, as always, in the links below.

