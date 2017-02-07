Reports: Napoli headed for third stint with Rangers

Texas Rangers first baseman Mike Napoli (25) rounds the bases after hitting his 200th home run in the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Park in Arlington in 2015. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Tim Heitman, Tim Heitman)

Veteran slugger Mike Napoli appears to be nearing another reunion with the Texas Rangers, according to multiple media reports.

MLB.com reported Tuesday that the 35-year-old catcher-turned-first-baseman will come back to Texas on a one-year deal. The report cited “major league sources.”

The deal is expected to be announced next week, when pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in Surprise, Ariz. Feb. 14 is the first day the club will be able to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for Napoli.

Jeff Wilson of the Star-Telegram said that spot will be created when Jake Diekman or Prince Fielder is moved to the 60-day disabled list. Diekman will miss significant time after having surgery to treat ulcerative colitis, and Fielder still fills a 40-man roster spot during the offseason despite his inability to play baseball.

Napoli hit 34 home runs and drove in 101 runs for the American League Champion Cleveland Indians last season. In 2015, the Rangers acquired Napoli from the Red Sox in August for a playoff run. He hit .295 in 35 games with Texas that season.

Cleveland Indians first baseman Mike Napoli reacts after striking out against the Chicago Cubs in the 8th inning in game six of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ken Blaze, Ken Blaze)

Napoli batted .275 with 54 home runs and 131 RBI during his first go-round with the Rangers in 2011-12. He was good for 7.2 wins above replacement in that span, according to Baseball Reference.

A free agent this offseason, Napoli has been rumored to be in search of a multi-year deal. The Rangers, in need of another big bat with the departure of Mitch Moreland, Ian Desmond and Carlos Beltran, have reportedly been set on a one-year contract.

If Tuesday’s reports are accurate, the Rangers appear to have won out, although Wilson’s report indicates some sources have said it’s too early to confirm an agreement.

Napoli would likely be the Rangers’ starting first baseman. Other candidates for the job include Josh Hamilton and James Loney, who are each with Texas on minor league deals with invites to major league camp.

Copyright 2016 WFAA