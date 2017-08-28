Report: Rangers, Astros may play at neutral site outside of Texas

Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister (28) looks on from the dugout in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson)

DALLAS - As a 500-year flood wreaks havoc on Houston, the series between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros -- set for Tuesday-Thursday in Houston -- may be moved out of state.

Jon Morosi with the MLB Network wrote on Twitter Monday morning that the league is considering sites outside of Texas for the three-game series.

#MLB considering sites outside Texas for #Astros - #Rangers series set to begin Tuesday, per source. Will discuss shortly on @MLBNetwork. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 28, 2017

Both teams flew to Dallas-Fort Worth after their respective series in California to await a decision. The Rangers came home after a Sunday afternoon bout with the Oakland Athletics. The Astros were in Anaheim.

A resolution is expected Monday.

The concern for the Rangers, however, is not with whether playing three baseball games at Minute Maid Park is possible this week.

“Obviously the primary concern at this time is the welfare and safety of the residents of the Houston area and South Texas who are dealing with a catastrophic weather situation,” general manager Jon Daniels said in a statement, according to the Star-Telegram. “The thoughts of our entire organization are with those individuals to be safe.

Rangers manager Jeff Banister, who has lived in both La Marque and League City near the Texas coast southeast of Houston, said the tragedy there puts baseball in perspective.

“For everyone in the Houston community to have to go through this, and we see the challenge, it breaks your heart to see some of the video and know what lies in front of those people,” Banister told the Star-Telegram.

“It kind of puts what we do in huge perspective and really in the back of our minds. In the front of our minds is what they’re going through and praying for the best for all of them.”

The Dallas Cowboys’ preseason game scheduled in Houston Thursday is also in doubt. The Texans flew to North Texas after a Saturday game in New Orleans. The Cowboys have opened the doors of The Star in Frisco for the Texans to practice, and have offered AT&T Stadium for the game if necessary.

