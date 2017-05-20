Rangers' win streak ends as Griffin struggles. 9-3 Tigers.

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes it doesn't take long to realize that it’s going to be a long night. Tonight, that happened right around the time the third consecutive Detroit Tiger solo home run cleared the right field wall at Comerica Park. After an Ian Kinsler strikeout, Alex Avila broke the 0-0 tie with a solo shot to right field. Miguel Cabrera followed by putting one in the right-centerfield seats, and J.D. Martinez capped it off by launching his blast to nearly the same place. It was 3-0, and frankly, we could just skip to the end of the game right now. We could tell you that Joey Gallo struck out looking, it was 9-3, and we could all just move on to the next thing.

But there are only 162 games in a baseball season, and we would be doing a disservice to the fans if we didn’t dissect each loss as if it were the last okay, okay, we’ll be quick about it and get on with our lives.

After the three-run first inning, Griffin settled in and retired the side in order in the second.

It all went pear-shaped in the third, though. Ian Kinsler led off with a single, advancing to third on an Avila single. With runners at the corners, Miguel Cabrera bounced a ball to Griffin on the mound. Griffin could have done two things that would have merited a successful response: He could have sprinted towards Kinsler or thrown to third to get the lead runner. Alternately, he could have spun and thrown to second to give up the run but get the double play.

Instead, he turned and went through the motions of looking Kinsler back to third, but abandoned that chase too soon, turning next to second too late, and eventually just throwing to first. As soon as he looked away from third base, however, Kinsler started his sprint towards home. Napoli caught the ball at first for the one out, but was unable to deliver the ball to Lucroy in time to nap Kinsler. It was 4-0. A walk and a Nicholas Castellanos home run later, it was 7-0, and we all started looking towards the Rangers bullpen to see when Austin Bibens-Dirkx was going to start warming.

Austin Bibens-Dirkx began warming.

The Rangers scored two in the top of the fourth. Shin-Soo Choo walked, which ruined Justin Verlander’s perfect game. Elvis Andrus singled to left, which ruined Verlander’s no-hitter, and Nomar Mazara doubled to the gap in left-center to score both of them and ruin Verlander’s shutout. That would be it for Texas though, save for a Lucroy solo home run in the sixth.

By then, Griffin would be out of the game, chased in the bottom of the 4th by a McCann single, a Kinsler single, and an Alex Avila two-run double. It was Bibens-Dirkx time, and hey welcome to your second outing, here’s Miguel Cabrera.

Bibens-Dirkx struck out Cabrera swinging on a 2-2 slider. Then he just kept getting guys out. Four and two-thirds innings later, the Rangers were no closer to leading the game, but the rest of the bullpen had been spared any use, and Bibens-Dirkx’s ERA had dropped from 9.00 to 1.59.

With the loss, A.J. Griffin dropped to 4-1 on the season, and I think that’s enough about this game. The Rangers and Tigers play the rubber match of the 3-game series tomorrow at 7:05 Central time. Yu Darvish will oppose Matthew Boyd.



