Rangers win 14-3, and as you might expect, a lot of stuff happened.

Four hours before the game, Delino DeShields stood at his locker and talked to the media, as we asked him about getting a chance to play.

“I definitely thought the situation was going to be different. Coming into the year, the mindset was to come into Spring Training, and not win (just) a spot on the roster, but win an everyday job. Granted, Profar had a good Spring, Rua had a good Spring; we made it really tough on these guys, and they had to make a decision. I know it’s hard to try to get us all equal playing time. But I just keep telling myself that opportunity is going to come at some point in the year, and I just gotta be prepared and ready for when that chance comes.”

We will have to wait and see if tonight was that chance, but one thing is certain: DeShields was ready. He went 2-for-3 with three walks, and scored 3 runs as part of a 14-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins.



Afterwards, DeShields smiled slightly as he reiterated the message “I told you guys before. I try to prepare myself every day as if I were starting. Am I surprised by my performance tonight? No. I know what I’m able to do, what I’m capable of doing.”



There were a lot of little stories within the bigger story tonight. There was Cole Hamels evading a walk and a single in the first inning. There was DeShields stealing second base, but then getting caught trying to steal third to help Minnesota starter Hector Santiago match Hamels’ first inning. There was the two-run home run by Eduardo Escobar in the second inning that gave Minnesota the lead. There was Santiago’s six strikeouts through four innings. There was Joey Gallo making a diving catch on a line drive in the fifth and then hurling the ball over to second base to double off Byron Buxton to keep the score at just 2-0 Minnesota.



And of course, there was Hamels making it into the 7th inning having only allowed those two runs, despite striking out just one against three walks.



Any of those could warrant more paragraphs on a normal night. But tonight, the Rangers scored 14 runs, including 8 in the 8th inning. They had scored a total of 8 runs in the previous three games, and five of those were in the series finale against the Royals. It had been a meager existence for the bats for a couple of nights.



Then tonight, Delino DeShields, the third leadoff hitter (and the third left fielder) in as many nights, got on base five times and once he got there, he just wilded out.



The scoring didn’t start until the fifth inning. DeShields walked (again) and stole second (again) but this time he waited to go to third until Carlos Gomez dropped a ball into right field. Gomez, too, stole second (remember when Chris Gimenez was a Ranger and opposing runners went wild? Jeff Banister remembers). They both scored on a Rougned Odor single, and the game was tied at two.



Texas added four more in the sixth. Gallo (who also walked twice tonight) was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, then Shin-Soo Choo singled him over to second base. DeShields (what else?) walked to load the bases, and then–after a pitching change–Tyler Duffey threw an 0-2 pitch to Elvis Andrus that instead went to the backstop. Andrus spun to make sure the ball was clear, and wildly gestured for Gallo to sprint home. Gimenez’ throw back to Duffey hit Gallo in the head, but he was both okay and safe. The Rangers led 3-2. It would soon be 5-2 on an Andrus single that scored Choo easily and DeShields gliding headfirst past the tag at home plate. Andrus, too, would later score on a passed ball to make it 6-2.



Then came the eighth inning: the drought which had now seen rain got greedy and demanded a flood. Choo tripled on a ball that Buxton unsuccessfully dove for. DeShields got his first official at-bat of the night with an RBI single. Andrus walked, Gomez grounded into a fielder’s choice, and (after a Napoli strikeout), the Twins elected to intentionally walk Rougned Odor to get to Ryan Rua.



Rua watched a strike, then a ball, then we all watched the third pitch sail over the right field wall. It was an opposite-field grand slam, and the deluge was well and truly pouring. Runs were everywhere. Three more of them would score later when Shin-Soo Choo hit a three-run home run. His 7 total bases in the inning were the most since August 22nd 2012, when Adrian Beltre hit two home runs in one inning.

Perhaps ironically, the eighth inning ended with the 11th batter of the inning: Delino DeShields was finally retired for the first time in the game, out by a half-step on a groundout to shortstop.

Keone Kela worked a scoreless ninth, and the game was over, 14-3.



There is no such thing as a must-win game in April in baseball. But this game felt important after two losses to a Minnesota team that is not expected to contend in 2017. Now the Rangers have a day off before they take on the Angels for three games, starting on Friday. It will be interesting to see if DeShields’ name is in the lineup when they return.

