Rangers strike out 20, no 19, no no 20 times, lose 6-2.

We don't know either, Delino. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images) (Photo: Darren McCollester, 2017 Getty Images)

It’s never a good game when the biggest story of the night is “Did the Rangers strike out 19 times or 20?” but here we are. The Rangers lost 6-2 in Boston, swept at the hands of the Red Sox, and while the game was not a blowout, it never felt like the Rangers were truly threatening the Red Sox’ lead, even before Deven Marrero’s 2-run home run in the 8th brought us to our final tally.



By the time it was over, the big confusion was this: had the Rangers tied an MLB record by striking out 20 times? Or was it simply a franchise-tying 19?

Here’s how the confusion started: with the Rangers having whiffed 16 times, Nomar Mazara led off the top of the ninth inning by swinging and missing at an 87mph knuckle-curve from Craig Kimbrel. The ball skittered off towards the Rangers’ dugout, and Mazara ran to first base.



But wait! It appeared that the ball had hit Mazara’s ankle. Red Sox manager John Farrell came out to ask what was happening, and the umpiring crew chief Alfonso Marquez decided to ask the home offices in New York City what they saw. After a mere 39 seconds, the umpires returned and said that Mazara was to stay on first. No one knew why just yet, but that was–at the time–strikeout #18. Jonathan Lucroy, Rougned Odor and Mike Napoli each then struck out in short order.



16 + 1 + 3. That's 20 strikeouts, Right?



Wrong. The explanation came from MLB that Mazara had been awarded first base not on a strikeout / wild pitch, but on a hit by pitch. But the official rule book states in Rule 5.05(b) that a runner is given first base if “he is touched by a pitched ball which he is not attempting to hit ”. Mazara had pretty clearly attempted an unsuccessful act of self-defense on the pitch.

But if MLB overturns it (they might) they’ll have to admit that they botched a call, because the ball also pretty clearly hit Mazara’s ankle. The Rangers should never have had a chance to get to 20. If they get this record, it will have to come with an asterisk. Even the most interesting part of this game is tainted.

At any rate, I spent so much time on that part of the story because–as you can imagine–in a game where the Rangers struck out 19-or-20 (it will be 20) times, it really was about the most interesting part of the game, the rest of which had all the excitement of a three-day-old salad.

The two runs scored on an Elvis Andrus solo home run, and then later a Delino DeShields walk / stolen base / score on a Mazara single.

Meanwhile, Nick Martinez vacillated between not-very-good (first and third innings) and pretty good (second, fourth, and fifth innings). Dario Alvarez was not-very-good (two batters faced: one hit-by-pitch, one walk), but Tony Barnette was very good (double play, strikeout). Keone Kela was perhaps both, walking the leadoff hitter, but striking out two in his inning of work, and Alex Claudio was also both, getting two quick outs before surrendering a double to Christian Vazquez high off the Green Monster, and the aforementioned Marrero home run even higher, and over the big green left field wall.



But the main story here was that Drew Pomeranz (11 strikeouts) Heath Hembree (3), Robbie Scott (2) and Craig Kimbrel (4) utterly stymied the Rangers offense on a rainy Boston night, and the Rangers are back to .500, at 24-24. They now go to Toronto to face the Blue Jays.



You have to think the storylines for the next three games will (hopefully) be a little more compelling.

Oh, and an update: as this article got to, well, this paragraph, MLB announced that they were changing the call again. It was a strikeout. Texas is (tied for) number one!



© 2017 WFAA-TV