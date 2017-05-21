Rangers snap losing streak at one, take series win in Detroit, 5-2

DETROIT, MI - MAY 21: Mike Napoli #5 of the Texas Rangers celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images) (Photo: Duane Burleson, 2017 Getty Images)

“Would you like to know what he said?” Sam Dyson said with a smile. That’s a rare way to finish a sentence about Sam Dyson. Whether things are good or things are not-good, Sam Dyson is usually able to keep a straight face. This is the guy who once snuck up behind a throng of reporters and held a beer bottle up towards Derek Holland as if it were a microphone until Holland noticed that Dyson was a.) there and b.) completely naked. He did not smile, even then, but he was smiling tonight as he asked us this question.

Dyson and Cabrera were seen on ESPN in the bottom of the 7th inning having something of a conversation. Cabrera walked part of the way from second base to the mound before being calmed by his fellow Venezuelans Elvis Andrus and Rougned Odor. Cabrera was clearly vexed and continued to bark about it in the dugout after the inning. And now Dyson was asking if we would like to know what was said.

Yes.

“Would you like to know what *I* said?”

Yes.

“Okay, are you ready?”

Yes.

“I told him he was too smart. So I said three words: ‘you’re. too. smart.’. And he said ‘What did you say?’ and I turned around. I might have repeated it once. ...or twice. That was it”.

Asked to clarify, Dyson did so, and cheerfully. “Well, he was telling the dugout what I was throwing. The changeup. I don’t think he was stealing signs or anything of that nature. I wasn’t really angry, I was just telling him he was too smart. I don’t (throw) a temper tantrum too easily, I just said something to him, and that was it.”

Anyway that was the moment everyone wanted to talk about, and there it is. But on either side of that little conversation, there was an entire baseball game played in Detroit tonight, and it was a pretty good one for the Rangers, who emerged victorious by a 5-2 mark.

The teams traded one-run half-innings for awhile, just to get a feel for the night. Elvis Andrus’ infield single was converted into a run two batters later, when Jonathan Lucroy smoked a ball 102mph to right-centerfield. Then Ian Kinsler led off the bottom of the inning with a home run. The Tigers went on to load the bases with one out before Nicholas Castellanos hit a ball between Darvish and Pete Kozma. Darvish fielded it and made a nice leaning dart-throw home to nail the lead runner. Tyler Collins flied out to end the inning.

In the top of the second, Nomar Mazara tripled when Justin Upton did a weird slide-dive to make up the last five feet between him and a spot that was still two feet from the ball. The ball chuckled as it bounced past; what are you doing, man? Mazara scored on a Robinson Chirinos single. Then Detroit tied it again when Andrew Romine walked and later scored on a Cabrera single.

Then things settled down for awhile. Darvish appeared destined for a very early trip to the showers, but he somehow not only managed to make it through five innings, but he did so while striking out seven, and only allowing those two runs. Meanwhile, the Rangers kept getting on base, they just stopped driving those runners home.

Until the top of the fifth. Mike Napoli hit a ball into the camera well in center field to give the Rangers a lead they would not relinquish.

In the sixth, after 602 MLB plate appearances since his last home run, Pete Kozma homered to left field. Not only did Kozma not have a home run since April 2, 2013, he didn’t even have an extra base hit since September 28th, 2014. But it was 4-2, and it was time for the combination of Alex Claudio (1⅓ innings) and Sam Dyson (1⅔ innings, plus the lede in this story) to keep it that way until the 9th. Dyson, for what it’s worth, looked like his old self: hitting 97 or 98, depending on which radar gun you trust, getting ground balls, and being generally salty.

In the top of the ninth, Texas tacked on one more: Rougned Odor singled (and in doing so, made it a clean sweep for Rangers starters getting hits). Jonathan Lucroy doubled (again to right-center field) and it was 5-2.

With Matt Bush unavailable, it was Keone Kela’s turn to trot in from the bullpen for the save situation. He did so with a 1-2-3 inning, striking out the final two batters, Ian Kinsler and Alex Avila.

Miguel Cabrera’s night ended in the on-deck circle.

