Rangers pull a Ron Swanson, agree with all arbitration-eligible players.

One way to better understand what the Rangers did on Friday is to hearken back a few years and fire up the old pop culture memory. [clearing throat, crossing chest, whispering an apology for not referencing Westworld or The OA, taking a deep breath, aaaaaaand...]



Ron Swanson–the fictional director of the Parks and Rec department of Pawnee, Indiana–once faced a conundrum: his secretary April, in an attempt to help her boss avoid as many meetings as possible, kept scheduling meetings for March 31st, mistakenly believing the date did not exist. As a result, a reluctant Swanson was forced to conduct 94 meetings in one day.



By comparison, Jon Daniels had it pretty easy.



But Ron Sawnson is fictional, or (depending on who you ask) mythological. Speaking of myths, did you know that the Rangers used to actually go to arbitration with their players? No, really. Last year's last-minute scare with Mitch Moreland nearly derailed the streak, but the last time the Rangers went to arbitration with a player was in 2000, when Lee Stevens won his hearing. That victory also earned him a plane ticket to Canada, as he was traded to the Expos as part of a three-way trade that netted the Rangers David Segui from the Blue Jays.



But this year? The Rangers went seven for seven, coming to agreements with all of their arbitration-eligible players in a single day. Here’s a quick run-down:



Sam Dyson:

Entered last year as one of the primary set-up guys leading up to Shawn Tolleson. When Tolleson’s performance hit the skids, culminating in one last blown save in Oakland, Dyson was the next man up. He finished the year with 38 saves in 43 chances. For his efforts, he will earn a reported $3.52m paycheck for the 2017 season.



A.J. Griffin

Next up was the bespectacled, guitar-playing, bugs-bunny-curveball-throwing former Oakland Athletic. Griffin had a pretty successful first season back from injury, going 7-4 with a 5.07 ERA. His season started stronger than it ended: the Rangers went 5-1 in Griffin’s first six starts, but a shoulder injury kept him out of action from May 7th through June 25th. Texas went 10-6 in games he started afterwards. Griffin projects to be the sixth or seventh option for the rotation in 2017, and reports indicate he'll make $2m for it.



Robinson Chirinos

Entered 2016 as the starting catcher. Broke his arm on a very fast baseball, and missed two months. Hit .224 in 147 at-bats, and will make $1.95m to back up Jonathan Lucroy next season.



Tanner Scheppers

Didn’t get off the DL until September 7th. Pitched in ten games, eight of which were remarkably impressive and two of which were a bummer. Didn’t make the postseason roster, but that was less to do with his performance, and more to do with the Rangers bullpen being pretty great. Scheppers will rake in $975,000 in 2017.



--BREAK TIME-- There was a free-agent signing here. Tyson Ross is coming to Arlington, and Sam Hale has you covered with all the details. Alright, that was nice, let’s powerslam a protein shake and get back in there. Who’s up next?



Jeremy Jeffress

Came to the Rangers mid-season in the Jonathan Lucroy trade, was pretty great, then got a DUI and went to rehab. Came back for the last few weeks of the season and was pretty great again. Jeffress will get $2.1m.



Jurickson Profar

Like Griffin, returned to MLB after an extended injury hiatus. Profar missed the 2014 and 2015 seasons, then started 2016 in AAA before being called up on May 27th when Rougned Odor was suspended for punching Joey Bautista right in his face. Set the world ablaze, and forced the Rangers to keep him on the big league club. He wants to be an every day shortstop, and likely will be some day. For now, he’ll battle for time at first base / utility infielder / outfielder in 2017, and will make $1,005,000 to do so.



Jake Diekman

Last but not least was the half-man / half-left-winged-dragon Jake Diekman. For the first part of 2016, Diek was one of the most feared left-handed relievers in the game. Then he cut his finger on a broken souvenir glass in Boston and his feel wavered for much of the second half of the season. Jeff Wilson of the FWST reported that Diekman’s camp started negotiations asking for $3.1m, and the club came in offering $1.9m. They settled on $2.55m, and that was that.



Now everyone go have a turkey leg wrapped in bacon, and let’s get ready for some baseball.

