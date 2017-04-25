Rangers lose to Twins 8-1. You'll never believe this, but it was ugly.

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Well hey, at least we got to see the next battle in Joey Gallo’s ongoing war with an innocent popcorn stand.



The Rangers lost 8-1 Tuesday night, and for those of you that want to get your fix of blind optimism and skip the ugly details, here you go: Joey Gallo hit a 424-foot home run in the 5th inning, and Alex Claudio worked two shutout innings of relief, requiring a paltry 12 pitches to do so. Two innings! Twelve pitches! That’s great.



By contrast, by the time starter Andrew Cashner threw his twelfth pitch, he was a walk, a strikeout, and half-another-walk deep. By the time his first inning was over, he had walked three and given up a single. But since leadoff hitter Brian Dozier was thrown out stealing, Cashner managed to emerge from the first inning without having allowed a run (though it did take him 30 pitches to do so.)

In the second, Cashner again couldn’t seem to find the handle (another hit, and another walk) but divined another narrow escape from thin air, this one a 6-4-3 double play. The struggles and escapes continued: he handed over another walk in the third, and another in the fourth, his sixth walk of the night. But through four, Cashner had only allowed a single run: a Kennys Vargas solo home run in the third.



Alas, when Miguel Sano hit a solo home run to lead off the fifth inning, Cashner was at 95 pitches. Jeff Banister removed him for long reliever Anthony Bass, who was making his first appearance for the Rangers since 2015...



By then, the Rangers had scraped together a few hard-earned opportunities, only to fritter them away on hard candies and a game of midway ring toss.



In the first inning, Shin-Soo Choo, back in the leadoff spot, singled to the left of a diving Dozier. He moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Gomez, but on the next pitch, he took off on a ball in the dirt. He appeared to slow up between second and third for a moment before re-engaging. He was out by 20 feet.



"I saw the ball went under the catcher's glove,” Choo later explained. “I thought, from my angle, that the ball was past him, but for some reason the ball was (still) close to him. I checked the video, and it hit the umpire's legs, so the ball stayed. You know, we're always working on the "dirt balls" all Spring Training, and in the season we try to continue getting better, but there's always risk."



In the fourth inning, Gomez found himself in a similar situation. After walking, he saw a ball in the dirt and bolted for second. He, too, was thrown out.

"That's what we work on, ball in the dirt, but the catcher made a good play. He found the ball quickly. It's a risky play to take a chance but we work to get good at it. The catcher got the ball quickly, most catchers have a hard time making that throw but he found it and made an accurate throw." - Carlos Gomez

Back to the fifth inning. With Cashner out of the game and the Rangers trailing 2-0, Anthony Bass was about to have a very bad day. Here is a brief rundown of that bad day:



Double

RBI double

RBI double

RBI single

E6

RBI single

Run-scoring groundout

Groundout

RBI single, this one by Sano, who was at this point the tenth hitter in the inning. Sano was, by some miracle, thrown out advancing to second to end the inning. It was 8-0.

To Bass’ credit, he settled right in after that, working scoreless sixth and seventh innings.



But the damage was done. We’ve already covered the rest: Claudio was great and Gallo homered, but as to the rest: we were all left to wonder what happened to the team that looked so sharp just a few days ago.

QUOTES

"He just commands his pitches very well. He's been like that his whole career. Moves the fastball in and out, spots the slider, throws the changeup when he needs to, just an overall good outing from him. Again." - Ryan Rua, on Ervin Santana. Santana pitched 7 innings, allowing just four hits and two walks, striking out 6. His ERA this season is 0.77

"Every guy that's in the lineup wants to make something happen. That's the goal, but our veteran leadership, there's no sense of panic or anything like that. It's still April, there's a long season ahead of us, and we'll get back after it." - Rua, on if the team is pressing a little bit.

"I didn’t feel like I was very aggressive early in the count. Definitely too many walks, definitely have to cut down on that but I was for the most part able to minimize the damage with guys on base. Definitely have to be more aggressive. I felt like I was working on the side of the ball instead of the top. I never really felt like I got in a rhythm out there but I was able to make some big pitches in some big spots." - Andrew Cashner

"It’s definitely been tough. We’d been pitching pretty good here lately and had a little bump in the road tonight but the biggest thing is we need a couple timely hits and we’ll get the ball rolling." - Cashner

