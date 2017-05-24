Rangers lose 9-4 thanks to horrific 7th inning.

Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Blame whomever you like for this one. The Rangers went into the bottom of the 7th inning with a 3-1 lead over Chris Sale and the Red Sox, and lost by a final score of 9-4

You could blame Sam Dyson. That’s the easy route. He entered the game with runners on the corners and one out; just a little double play ball would get him out of the inning and we could all say things like “Wow that’s a few good outings in a row by Sam Dyson,” or “Ha ha, never in doubt, 'atta kid, Sammy,” even though you did, you doubted.

And you were right. Mitch Moreland made it 3-2 on a pinch-hit single, and Josh Rutledge tied it on a pinch-hit single, moving to second on a throwing error on Shin-Soo Choo. By the time the inning was over, Dyson had faced seven batters, nearly retiring a number of them but ultimately notching a grand total of zero outs (though two of those were intentional walks to load the bases. Does that even count as a Batter Faced anymore?)



Austin Bibens-Dirkx was summoned, and he would have gotten Andrew Benintendi out, except Mike Napoli committed his second error of the night, and for the second time it was a missed pop up in foul territory. Bibens-Dirkx did eventually get Benintendi out, but this time instead of a harmless pop foul, it was a sacrifice fly to score the seventh and final run of the inning. It didn’t really matter by then.



You could blame Rougned Odor. The Red Sox’ first run of the game scored when Deven Marrero’s third inning single was juuuuust a little too high for Odor to leap up and grab it. After a stolen base, Marrero scored when Mookie Betts’ single was juuuuust a little too far up the middle. Odor seemed to be caught between a running catch and a diving catch and eventually ended up with ...not a catch.



Then in that seventh inning, Benintendi–the first baserunner of the Great Unraveling–reached on an infield single that Odor dove to stop, but the ball rolled underneath his torso. Moreland’s RBI single, likewise, rolled under Odor’s glove as he dove to his right.



He wasn’t the only infielder that struggled that inning, however. With the game tied at three, Dustin Pedroia hit a screaming ground ball that Joey Gallo dove and made contact with. Just enough contact to slow it down, but not enough to stop it. The ball eased into left field, and it was 5-3.

You could blame Jeff Banister. Martin Perez had thrown, if not a gem, at least an impressive fight of a six-inning one-run outing, throwing 102 pitches. It’s easy to say it afterwards, but Perez’ velocity had begun to spike a little, as it does when he is nearly out of gas. Banister sent him back out for the seventh, and for one batter, it seemed like he was going to get away with it. But after Chris Young’s flyout came Benintendi’s infield single, caught between Odor’s jersey and the Fenway dirt. Perez was at 111 pitches. Still, Banister stayed in the dugout. Two pitches later, Sam Travis, making his MLB debut, smoked a line drive single to center field to end Perez’ night.



It’s a loss that stings more than most, because for seven innings, it appeared that the Rangers were going to pull off an upset against Chris Sale, who entered the game with an MLB-record eight straight starts with ten or more strikeouts. They had him on the ropes, and they were winning the game. After the Sox’ run in the bottom of the third, Delino DeShields led off the top of the fourth with a walk, moved to second on a passed ball, third on a ground ball, and scored on a sacrifice fly; Texas had scored the tying run before they even had a hit.



Then in the fifth, they would get that first hit, and another run at the same time: Mike Napoli’s solo blast was followed in short order by a Ryan Rua double and a Joey Gallo single, off perhaps the toughest left-handed pitcher in baseball, through the shift, and it was 3-1.



Perez took the lead like a yolk on his shoulders and plowed forward, giving up only four more hits for the rest of the night, three of them infield singles.



Then came the seventh, as it has done for the Rangers so often this season, and what looked so much like a happy harvest of hard work was scorched and buried under a bag of salt.



The Rangers are 24-23. They will try to avoid the sweep tomorrow when Nick Martinez faces off with Drew Pomeranz.

