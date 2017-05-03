Rangers' Hamels to miss eight weeks with oblique injury

Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos (61) and starting pitcher Cole Hamels (35) leave the field after the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

Rangers star pitcher Cole Hamels is expected to miss eight weeks with a strained right oblique muscle, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.

John Blake, the team’s executive vice president of communications, posted the update to Twitter.

Hamels is expected to be sidelined approximately 8 weeks. Was injured while warming for start on Tuesday when he was scratched. — John Blake (@RangerBlake) May 3, 2017

Hamels was scratched from his start Tuesday in Houston with what was described as tightness in his right side. He was injured while warming up for his sixth start of the year.

He returned to Arlington Wednesday to be evaluated by Dr. Keith Meister, who diagnosed the strained oblique.

The lefty was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to his last appearance April 30. Anthony Bass, who gave up six runs in three innings in his only appearance with the big league club thus far in 2017, was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.

Hamels is 2-0 with a 3.03 ERA in five outings in 2017, but his strikeout and walk numbers are on pace to be some of the worst in his career.

Alex Claudio started in place of Hamels Tuesday night -- not a longterm solution to Hamels’ absence. Texas had planned to use a six-man starting rotation this week to allow Yu Darvish an extra day of rest following his 125-pitch outing Saturday.

The Rangers and Mariners (11-16) are tied for last in the American League West, seven games behind the Astros.

