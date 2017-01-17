Rangers' Diekman to miss ‘at least half' of 2017 season

Jake Diekman #41 of the Texas Rangers works against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning during game three of the American League Division Series at Rogers Centre on October 9, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Szczerbowski, 2016 Getty Images)

ARLINGTON - Rangers relief pitcher Jake Diekman will miss a significant portion of the 2017 season after having surgery to treat ulcerative colitis.

It’s an issue Diekman has managed in his 18 years battling the disease, but it became more severe around Thanksgiving, Rangers GM Jon Daniels said. Surgery wasn’t an option until mid-December, and the team tried to avoid it.

Diekman and the Rangers agreed to a one-year contract on Friday.

“[The surgery] should definitely allow him to come back,” Daniels said. “If anything, it’ll help with his lifestyle and comfort.”

Daniels called the surgery a “step-away-from-baseball” situation.

The southpaw has a 3.01 ERA in 92 games over two seasons with Texas. He’ll miss “at least half” of 2017, and the team will re-evaluate with doctors down the road.

“From a competitive standpoint, you hate to lose a guy like him, but it’s clearly the right thing to do,” Daniels said.

Diekman has become more vocal about his fight with UC, championing a "Gut It Out" fundraising efforts that have included events at the ballpark to benefit the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America.

