Rangers' Cashner hit in throwing arm by broken bat

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Cashner (54) reacts after giving up a run on a wild pitch in the third inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: David Richard, David Richard)

Texas Rangers pitcher Andrew Cashner was involved in a scary moment Thursday afternoon at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

After a sixth-inning leadoff double by Indians left fielder Michael Brantley, Edwin Encarnacion hit a broken-bat single that scored Brantley.

The ball dribbled through the right side to beat the shift. The barrel of the bat, though, went hurtling end-over-end back toward Cashner on the mound.

via GIPHY

Cashner, who was watching the seeing-eye single roll past Mike Napoli near first base, was struck by the barrel square in his throwing arm.

He went to his hands and knees in pain, but stayed in the game after taking some warm-up throws from the mound.

Cashner, who was making his first start since being activated from the 10-day disabled list, was hit by the broken bat on his 77th pitch of the afternoon. He was pulled after a Jose Ramirez double one batter later that plated two more runs.

"The elbow is a little sore, but I'll be alright," he told reporters after the game.

"The elbow is a little sore but I'll be alright"- #CashnerComments on being hit by a broken bat. pic.twitter.com/ocVe15t8fo — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) June 29, 2017

Cashner was teammates with Tyler Colvin, a Chicago Cubs player who was hit by a splintered bat while running from third to home in 2010.

Cleveland went up 5-1 in the sixth inning and would go on to win by that margin.

Scary moment for Andrew Cashner.

Broken bat slams into his pitching arm. He stayed in for one batter and was then lifted.#WFAARangers pic.twitter.com/zHl5rhaUcX — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) June 29, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV