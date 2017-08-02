Rangers beat Mariners 5-1, snap 4-game skid

Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Joey Gallo went deep again, and so did Elvis Andrus. Andrew Cashner continued his excellent 2017 season, and the Rangers snapped a 4-game losing streak by beating the Seattle Mariners by a 5-1 mark.



Those three names, perhaps as much than any other, are the bright spots in a 2017 season that has gone awry. Gallo’s home run was his 28th, Andrus’ his 15th, both career highs. Meanwhile, Cashner’s ERA dropped to 3.36 with his six innings one one-run baseball. He also struck out four and walked none.



The Mariners took the first lead of the game in the top of the first when–after Mariners pitchers hit three batters in two innings last night–Cashner hit Jean Segura with a 1-0 fastball in the first inning. Segura responded by stealing second base, and then scored on a Robinson Cano single.



But in the bottom of the first, Delino DeShields, the subject of much consternation after his baserunning error in last night’s game, led off the game with a home run to left field to even the score. He slowed up approaching second base tonight as well, but when the ball goes over the fence, you’re allowed.

It stayed 1-1 through two more innings, including a top of the third that saw Nelson Cruz catch a fastball in the left elbow, until the bottom of the fourth. Shin-Soo Choo singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Elvis Andrus followed with a double, but with center fielder Jarrod Dyson tracking the ball well, Choo had to wait near second base. Had Dyson made the catch, it would have been important for Choo to tag and get to third. But when the ball bounced, Choo was only able to get to third.



It didn’t matter much. When Adrian Beltre hit a sacrifice fly ball to Leonys Martin in right field, Choo still scored. Andrus, on the other hand, was thrown out handily by his cannon-armed former teammate. Still, it was a 2-1 lead, and if nothing else had happened for the rest of the night, that would have been enough.



In the fifth and sixth inning, however, Gallo and Andrus continued their barrage on 2017 pitching. Joey Gallo was first, hitting another ball over Greene’s hill for his third home run in two nights (his 28th home run of the season). Then an inning later, with Choo on base thanks to a Cano error, Andrus hit his 15th of the year, a no-doubter to left field that afforded Elvis a moment to pause and admire his handiwork.



Meanwhile, the combination of Cashner, and–after a 40-minute rain delay in the bottom of the sixth inning–Matt Bush, Jason Grilli, and Jose Leclerc did not allow a single hit after the fourth inning.



The Rangers now travel to Minnesota for the start of a four-game series, then two in New York against the Mets.

