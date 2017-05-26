Rangers 7-6 loss to Jays exceptionally tough to swallow.

Calvin, of Calvin and Hobbes, reacts to his points scored in Calvinball. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

In the top of the ninth inning at the Rogers Centre, Rougned Odor stood in the left-handed batter’s box. He had endured a waterfall of boos for the better part of three and one half hours, as he does, and will, every time he plays in Toronto. At third base stood Nomar Mazara, who had–with two outs and two strikes in the ninth–juuuust beaten out a single to keep the game alive. At second base stood Jonathan Lucroy, whose double down the left field line had put Odor in this situation.



Joe Smith paused in the stretch, went through the odd little motions of his sidearm delivery and pitched a 91mph fastball that Rougned Odor turned into a 99mph screamer that found its way nearly to the upper deck in right field. Here’s the moment of impact.

"No, no, they're saying RROOOOOUUUUUUUUGNED"

If you investigate that photo further, you’ll notice that the box on the right-hand side has a lot to tell us. First up:

Scouting report: every pitch to Odor should be thrown right here. Signed, an objective journalist.

Joe Smith gave Rougned Odor an absolute meatball. 91 up and in the zone. But the more important point was this part of the box:

Every rose has its thorn Just like every night has its dawn Just like every Odor homer in Toronto, though it's long Isn't enough to win the game

If the score had been 6-3 or perhaps 7-4, that would have been a boo-squelching, hope-giving game-tying home run from Rougned Odor. Instead, it was just the play that happened before Roberto Osuna came on to strike out Mike Napoli and end the game. The final was 7-6 Blue Jays.



But the most frustrating part was not simply that the Rangers lost, it is that there were a multitude of opportunities for Texas to either keep the game in check or run away with it themselves, long before Odor’s almost-tying homer.



In the first inning , with runners on first and third, it was Odor who grounded out to shortstop on the first pitch. Coincidentally, you’d score that 6-3 in the books.



In the second inning , after Jared Hoying’s sacrifice fly had scored Mike Napoli to put Texas on the board, and with a runner on third, Shin-Soo Choo ...also grounded out to shortstop on the first pitch.



In the third inning , Jonathan Lucroy doubled to right field, and Elvis Andrus ran through a stop sign. He was thrown out at home to end the inning.



In the fourth inning , after Jared Hoying’s ground-out scored Mike Napoli to score the Rangers’ second run, Delino DeShields doubled. Choo struck out to end the inning.



In the fifth inning , after Napoli’s single scored Andrus for the Rangers’ third run (incidentally, following Lucroy’s groundout to shortstop on the first pitch), Joey Gallo came to the plate with runners on first and third. He ...grounded out to shortstop on the first pitch, though it did go through reliever Aaron Loup’s legs on the way to the heavily shifted Tulowitzki.



In the 8th inning, with Gallo on second via his double to the right-field gap, Hoying and DeShields struck out to end the inning.



All told, the Rangers were 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position, leaving 9 on base for the night. The Blue Jays? 2-for-9 (and 6).



But the almost-got-its weren’t just on the offense.



A.J. Griffin left the game with a left intercostal strain, and in retrospect, it became obvious that something was bothering him in the second inning: ten of his first twelve pitches were outside the strike zone, and one of the two in the zone was hit for a single. With Devon Travis on base and the bases loaded, Griffin threw one pitch (a foul ball), then another. Travis launched it into the Rogers Centre seats for a grand slam. Griffin then struck out Ezequiel Carrera on three straight called strikes, the last a 67mph curveball, but on the final pitch, he grabbed at his left side. He was removed, and Austin Bibens-Dirkx entered.



For a long relief man, Bibens-Dirkx did about as well as you could hope. He threw four innings, allowed 4 hits, walked one, and struck out five, including Josh Donaldson twice. Two of those hits were for home runs, but they were the only two runs he had allowed when he left the game with one on and two out in the 6th.



Jeremy Jeffress came on and walked Carrera to load the bases, but then got a force out at the plate. No runs had scored, and if he could get Josh Donaldson out, the score would stay 6-3. He did get Donaldson out (on a grounder to short! It would have kept the score-- are we sick of the 6-3 imagery yet?) but the score was now 7-3. One pitch earlier, his 1-2 pitch had bounced off Lucroy’s chest and up the first base line. Devon Travis sped home, and the Jays had another insurance run.



It was the one that mattered, though as C.J. Nitkowski pointed out to me afterwards: if the Jays’ lead had been three runs or less, Roberto Osuna, not Smith, would have been on for Toronto, since it would have been a save situation.



Either way, it’s the sort of loss that stings against any opponent, but burns a little hotter when it comes in Toronto, with all the history that implies.



The Rangers and Blue Jays play day games on Saturday and Sunday. Both start at 12:07pm Texas Time.



