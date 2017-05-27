One Hanging Slider. Rangers lose 3-1 to Blue Jays

Yes, the Rangers lost. But in the grand scheme of things, we can still take pride in knowing that at least they didn't dab. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

One hanging slider.



That was the difference between a 1-0 Rangers victory and a 3-1 Rangers loss.



And sure, you could point to a hundred little things (just read last night’s game story for an example) that each made a difference. Before that hanging slider that Jose Bautista hit over the left-field wall, there was another hanging slider that Devon Travis hit into center field for a single, and before that, there were four pitches outside the zone to .060-hitting catcher Luke Maile. Those contributed.



And of course, there was the continued inability by the Rangers’ offense to scrape together any kind of meaningful rally. What’s more frustrating: going 0-for-the-game with runners in scoring position? Or that 0-for-the-game was really just 0-for-2?

Maybe you'd like to point to the top of the first, when–after Shin-Soo Choo hit an absolute screamer to the restaurant in center field to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead after a single pitch–Nomar Mazara walked, only to have Robinson Chirinos and Rougned Odor strike out, Odor twice chasing ball four.

Or perhaps you'd prefer to remind us all about the top of the fifth, and Joey Gallo watching strike three sail right across the middle of the plate with two on and two out. Or the sixth: Mazara popped up to the shortstop Ryan Goins, but Goins dropped the ball on the transfer. That should have been the end of it, but the umpiring crew called it a dropped pop-up. Mazara figured out what was happening just in time to get tagged out going back to first base. Score that an E6, 6-4-3 put-out.

What followed were two great at-bats: Chirinos battling until the ninth pitch, which he hit to shallow center field for a single. Odor, too, battled for 8 pitches, all but one of them lingering around the outside corner. But his groundout perhaps personified the last two games as much as any. Come so close, battle so valiantly, faceplant so hard on the way to first base.

You could point to any or all of those things, but the Rangers could have gotten away with all of them if not for that One. Hanging. Slider.



It stings more to remember that there were a number of moments in this game that you’d love to celebrate. In the fifth inning, after the Maile walk, but before the Travis single, Jared Hoying assaulted the Rogers Centre wall with his face and right shoulder after making a soaring catch of a Pillar fly ball. He landed with the presence of mind to flip the ball to DeShields and keep Maile at first. At the time, that catch preserved a 1-0 lead.

The bullpen, too, bent but didn’t break. Neither Sam Dyson nor the seventh inning have been particularly kind to the Rangers this season, so when Jeff Banister combined the two, it seemed like Lieutenant Dan strapping himself to the mast and screaming at the storm. But if that was the recipe he was following, he did it right: Dyson breezed through the inning on seven pitches.



The real storm came in the 8th: after striking out his nemesis Russell Martin, Dyson was unable to field and throw an Ezequiel Carrera bunt in time, and followed that with a walk to Ryan Goins. Exit Luke Maile, enter pinch-hitter Chris Coghlan. Exit Sam Dyson, enter Alex Claudio. Exit Chris Coghlan, enter Darwin Barney. Everyone good? Barney hit an infield single to load the bases.



Exit Alex Claudio, enter Tony Barnette.



Barnette struck out Pillar and Travis, both swinging at cutters so filthy, they were politely asked not to come anywhere near the strike zone.



Those are the moments you want to feel good about.

Instead, there was one last Almost to endure in the top of the ninth. Rougned Odor’s grounder between first and second was fielded by shifted shortstop Ryan Goins, who shoveled the ball straight from his glove to first. Odor dove, and though the Rangers would challenge the call, replays would show that the ball beat the runner by a matter of inches.



Ryan Rua struck out.

The Rangers have now lost 5 games in a row, and will attempt to avoid the sweep tomorrow at 12:07pm Texas Time.

