Lost my future to the past... The Dec. 22nd Baseball Texas Occasionally

ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 30: Derek Holland #45 of the Texas Rangers celebrates after throwing a complete game shutout turnover to beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-0 at Globe Life Park in Arlington (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2015 Getty Images)

Date: Thursday, December 22nd, 2016

Arrivals: James Dykstra (RHP, CHW), David Rollins, again (PHI)

Departures: Derek Holland (CHW), Brady Dragmire (PIT), Tyrell Jenkins (DFA)



I spent last night driving through Highland Park looking at Christmas lights with my children. For all my sentimental “everything is magic” hopes for my best self, I’ve never been much of a Christmas guy, at least not Christmas as we know it (please do not spike my eggnog unless you want to be regaled with why I struggle deeply with how our culture’s commercialization cheapens-- okay, you’ve stopped reading and eject-button-clicked the link just to get away. I get it.)



But last night was great. Highland Park, you do great work on your lights. At one point, my three-year-old daughter exclaimed “Oh, I could just kiss all of you!” (real quote), and my heart grew three sizes. Merry Christmas, Happy Hannukah, Happy Kwanzaa, and Season’s Greetings to all of you. It’s the December 22nd Baseball Texas Occasionally!



MUSIC RECOMMENDATION

Oh no I finally gave in and listened to Phantogram and now this is going to be all I listen to for a month. Arghhhhhhh it's so good.

(Spotify, Apple Music, Website)



During the regular season, these recommendations occasionally come from Rangers players, broadcasters, or other people around the team (here’s a complete list). If there’s a player or person you’d like Levi to ask for a music recommendation, shoot him an e-mail threetwoeephus@gmail.com or a tweet here.





BASEBALL STUFF



1. Fare thee well, Derek Holland

I’m not sure how to best write about Derek Holland as he departs. On one hand, sure: he was inconsistent, frequently injured, was occasionally a bigger goofball than Ranger fans (and one particular TV broadcaster) felt was acceptable. He once got kicked out of a Counting Crows concert. But hey, a multitude of Tweeters have already covered Derek Holland’s shortcomings ad nauseum for the last half-decade, so instead I will focus on the guy who contributed a ton to local charities, was present at what seemed like every Rangers community outreach, had flashes of brilliance on the mound, and cared a lot more than he let on. No one hated Derek Holland’s bad outings more than Derek Holland. He’s the guy who could fail majestically, then fight back to succeed even more majestically.



Holland, for his part, seemed to genuinely love the organization, his teammates, and even the fans, despite their love/hate relationship with the enigmatic southpaw.



My favorite personal Derek Holland story will always be this one:



It was still fairly early in the 2016 season, my first as a baseball writer, when Pudge Rodriguez walked past us in the clubhouse and stopped in gleeful shock and pointed at me. This is exactly the scenario I was hoping to avoid in my first season on the job. Don't make any major factual errors, and don't get pointed at by a future Hall of Famer. But now, here was a childhood hero, stopping in a Major League clubhouse and pointing at me in shock. It was immediately 125 degrees in there, and I still didn't know why I was being pointed at.

The answer came when Pudge turned his pointed finger towards Derek Holland. Then back at me. In his still-thick Puerto Rican accent, his voice an octave higher than usual, and eyebrows all the way up to his Oakley sunglasses which were resting on his forehead, he exclaimed. "You! You're brothers!!!"



Derek and I looked at each other, and then back at Pudge. Derek is an inch taller and sixty pounds heavier than I, with round cheeks and curly hair. I am bone-thin with pointy features and hair past my shoulders.



"What?" Derek laughed. I was not yet laughing. Pudge was frozen in his pointing pose. "You! Ha ha ha!!! You brothers!!!!!" He paused and looked at each of us, perhaps perplexed that we weren't seeing it. "Brothers!!" His voice was now in a self-satisfied shrill chortle. I cannot express just how truly pleased with himself Pudge Rodriguez was in that moment for being the first one to make the association.

It was painfully awkward.

But Derek, in his easy-going way, broke the tension with a laugh. "Ha, yeah yeah, we're hermanos!" He nodded at me. That was enough for Pudge. He had cracked the case, and he was off to do whatever it is that Pudge Rodriguezes do. I doubt Derek Holland remembers that story, but I'll never forget it.



2. With Derek Holland and Mitch Moreland now each playing for an organization ending in -Sox, and Colby Lewis still a free-agent, Elvis Andrus could enter the 2017 season as the standalone longest-tenured Ranger, and the last Ranger to have played in the organization’s first World Series appearance in 2010.



Quick Quiz: after Andrus, who is the next-longest tenured Ranger?



(Answer: Adrian Beltre. Andrus and Beltre are the only two Rangers currently on the roster to have played in a World Series with the Rangers).



3. That answer could get more convoluted soon, though...

And not just by way of a Colby Lewis signing. The Rangers are watching a Josh Hamilton workout in Houston this week. Hamilton played with the Rangers from 2008-2012 before departing for Anaheim for a couple of years, during which he wore out his welcome to such a degree that the Angels traded him back to the Rangers for cash considerations. I still haven’t heard how much (if any) cash ended up going to Arte Moreno and company, but the amount of money that Moreno paid Hamilton to stop being an Angel was approximately 3.2 truckloads.



Hamilton, of course, did not play a game for the Rangers last year, eventually undergoing surgery that would reveal (and reconstruct) a torn ACL. If Hamilton is healthy, the Rangers have expressed that they might be interested in bringing him back on a minor-league deal, with a chance to contend for a job out of Spring Training.



So the answer to “Who is the longest-tenured Ranger” might be a weird one soon. And on that note...



4. “Newest Ranger” is equally as confusing to pinpoint: welcome back, David Rollins!

David Rollins pitched last year in Seattle. Since then, he has been claimed on waivers by the Cubs, claimed on waivers by the Rangers, claimed on waivers by the Phillies, and yesterday (on his 27th birthday) he was again claimed on waivers by the Rangers. In short, a lot of teams want David Rollins, but not a lot of teams want David Rollins on their 40-man roster. It’s no wonder his official photo on Baseball Reference looks like a man who is turning off his phone until it’s time to leave for either Florida or Arizona.



Since Rollins first became a Ranger, the team has added Michael Hauschild, among others. But Rollins is back now. For now.



5. Not confusing at all: Tony Beasley winning the Good Guy award.

You can read some of the details on this article by T.R. Sullivan at MLB.com. Beasley was recently declared to be cancer-free, and will be honored at the Dr. Pepper Awards Dinner on January 20th (you can be in attendance at that dinner if you’d like: tickets are $100 and available here.)



6. Is Edwin Encarnacion going to be a Ranger in 2017?

Who knows. But Jamey Newberg has a good write-up here. Speaking of Newberg, his book release happens tonight at 6pm at the Bedford Ice House. I’ll be there, as will Matt Bush, Delino DeShields, Eric Nadel, and others. For more details, click this link.



