Life! Rangers beat Rays 9-5

This is the moment it all came alive.

It was the seventh inning again.

The Rangers offense had given Nick Martinez a 2-0 lead, all of which occurred over the course of the first three batters of the game. Shin-Soo Choo hit the first pitch of the game for a home run, just as he had in the Rangers’ 3-1 loss in Toronto on Saturday. Then Elvis Andrus had doubled off the left-field wall, scoring one pitch later on Nomar Mazara’s single up the middle.



Martinez had pitched two very good innings, but followed it with one that wasn’t so good, a third inning that that could best be described as “Why do the Tampa Rays hit so many home runs, I didn’t think they were that good, and what is Corey Dickerson even” turning a 2-0 lead into a 4-2 Not Lead. His fourth inning was fine, but three batters into the fifth (a pop out, a home run, and a walk), he had given way to Dillon Gee, the Cleburne native making his Texas Rangers debut.



Gee had escaped the fifth handily, needing just four pitches to induce a pop up and a groundout. Likewise in the sixth, Gee didn’t have much trouble, allowing just a lone single, though that Tim Beckham single had bounced off his shin. Beckham was later caught stealing.



Meanwhile, the Rangers’ offense had stalled again, as it had for most of the last week. Three strikeouts in the second inning, the first two off Rays starter Matt Andriese, and the latter off Chih-Wei Hu after Andriese tweaked his groin doing, well, ...this??

Rays catcher Jesus Sucre with the, uh, negative covfefe ?

Two walks here, a single there, and the offense looked like something floating lost across a tepid lake Arlington, slightly resembling something human-shaped, but too rigid and still to be of biological origin. No, that has to be a mannequin, right?



And here we are. The seventh inning. Again.

Daniel Robertson, the number nine hitter, singled. So did Corey Dickerson. The beast shuddered and stood. After all, Dillon Gee was new meat, a flavor he had not yet consumed. But–perhaps still drowsy and from last night’s feast–the beast did the improbable: it lost three straight battles. First, Gee fielded a bunt and whipped the ball to Adrian Beltre to retire the lead runner. Then Shin-Soo Choo caught a ball at his shoestrings for out two. Finally, Joey Gallo leaned into the stands to catch a foul pop-up. The beast lay down, gruffed a little snort, and fell asleep.

Back to the offense, adrift and unmoving. I’ve never seen a dead person, but I assume they have to move a little, even after rigor mortis sets in. My cousin once told me about the time he saw a body, and the image haunted me for years. He said the skin had taken on a pallid tone. So no, this can’t be a human [squinting] it’s *too* still. And it’s still got all its color. [turns back to camera, confidently] Yep. That’s definitely a manneqAAAAAAAAGHHHHHHHHHHHHH [Mannequin leaps from water, tackling me and stunting on me for 30 straight minutes]

AAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHH

THEY WOKE UP YOU GUYS THEY ARE ALIVE.

Joey Gallo hit a single through the shift, in-and-out of the glove of second baseman Robertson, and two strikeouts later, Choo walked. Then came Elvis Andrus, who–and I use a word here that I’m not sure I’ve ever used–utterly mollywhopped a ball. The crowd went from nothing to lit in about .2 seconds as the no-doubt homer cleared the wall. The game was tied at 5.



Then in the eighth, the Rangers continued the awakening: Jonathan Lucroy got a bloop single to right field. Joey Gallo got an even bloopier single down the left-field line. Ryan Rua walked. And then Jared Hoying came about one foot from his first MLB Grand Slam.



As it stood, it was simply an extraordinary go-ahead RBI single. No worries, though. All the runs (and Hoying) eventually scored, first on a Choo sac fly to the wall, then Andrus went back to the sea, got a bucket of water, and doused everyone in attendance, just in case anyone else doubted that the offense was alive. His two-run single gave us our 9-5 total and gave him a career-high 5 RBI in the game.



It was an emotional win, one that saw Keone Kela with red eyes, appearing to be bordering on tears after his successful eighth inning. Jeff Banister said later that he was telling Keone he was proud of him for competing. The full quote is in the video below. What all was said, we may never know, but the image of Kela in the dugout seemed to be more than just a standalone conversation between manager and player. The Rangers needed this win. They need a few more, too, with the Astros playing so well. But you can only win one game at a time.

Perhaps a few more victories over the seventh-inning Beast will be a good start.

