ARLINGTON, TX - Josh Hamilton smiles as he answers questions after signing a minor league deal for the 2017 season with the Rangers. Hamilton will be a non-roster invitee to Spring Training (Photo: Levi Weaver)

There is something that all myths, legends, and heroes have in common, and that is this: they have an ability, learned or inherent, to convince you to set aside your lifetime of hard-earned experiences, knowledge, and tempered expectations and pick up and gaze with childlike wonder into the marble-smooth glowing stone of Belief In Impossible Things.



For Josh Hamilton, that jewel has always been illuminated first by that swing, and followed in short order by his smile: an even-toothed sparkle, no matter how aged the visage from which it emanates . There is gray now in Hamilton’s beard, and his eyes betray his still-youthful demeanor. His body still looks like a classic sports car, which is a fairly apt comparison, given the repairs he has required in recent years.



Common sense will tell you this: Josh Hamilton is thirty-five, and it’s an old thirty-five, thanks to two bad habits in his lifetime. The first is his well-chronicled battle with addiction. The second is his seeming oblivion to the presence of things like walls or catchers as he careens that roadster through the ballpark as though it were a demolition derby. His last great season was all the way back in 2012, when he was just thirty one. He hit .285 that season with 43 home runs 128 RBI, and an OPS of .930.



Also well-chronicled was what happened next: the huge contract from the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, the disappointing performance after, the drug relapse, the trade back to Texas for cash considerations in 2015, the short bursts of light still sparking from the engine, and the knee injury that cost him the entire 2016 season, eventually culminating in a rebuilt ACL.



He has not been great in four seasons.

He has not played in nearly a year.

He is aging.



A lifetime of hard-earned experiences, knowledge, and tempered expectations will tell you this: Josh Hamilton is finished.



And yet for almost twenty minutes of questions on Tuesday afternoon, after the announcement that his minor-league deal was official, here was Josh Hamilton, putting his hand on your weary knapsack of common sense, setting it gently on the ground, and handing you a shiny new stone made of reconstructed knees and World Series memories.



“I’m excited about it, ‘cause… I’ve been wanting to play first base for years,” he said, as if his working with Lance Berkman to learn first base so that he could compete for the job was something we had all known before we walked into the room. “I’ve played there in the past, and I’ve enjoyed it.” (He later admitted that the last time he played first base was “...probably legion ball? Yeah. Probably ‘99.”).



“I’ve kinda been hinting at it for a couple years,” he said. “If I’m in the outfield, I’m gonna go all-out, and I’m gonna run into walls… it’s just the way I’m made, it’s just the way I play the game. If I don’t play it that way, I’m not gonna enjoy it, I’m not gonna have fun doing it (...) Ultimately, what’s the biggest thing they could want from me? ...At-bats. Get up there and do some damage at the plate. And as far as fitting in the team, what’s the best opportunity, the best chance of getting those? Is it DH? Possibly. Is it first base? Maybe. Is it playing some in left? That’s an option, too. So, it’s about finding the spots, you can get in there.”





His contract dictates that if he has not made the big league team on April 1st, and if he requests it, he will become a free agent. But he also acknowledged that he did not contact any other teams this offseason before signing with the Rangers. I asked him if he had considered what his course of action would be if he was not on the big-league roster by the first of April.



“Oh, man, I haven’t even thought about it,” he began. ““I mean, I literally haven’t thought about it”.



He spoke in circles a bit about how grateful he was for the opportunity to come back to the organization, but behind the words, you could see that, perhaps for the first time, he was thinking about it. Finally, his thoughts began to galvanize, and he ran his hand over his face. “You know, the first thing that comes to my mind when you bring that up is 2007 Spring Training with the Reds. I had to make the team.”



There it was.



We got our first glimpse at a face we haven’t seen around here for awhile: not Aw-Shucks Good ol’ Josh, not Sincerely Happy to Be Here Josh, and not Discouraged or Somber Because of Injuries Josh. It was here, mid-answer, that we saw a glimpse of the fiery competitor. As though he were a bit irked at the idea that someone hadn’t fully set down that burden of disbelief. Determined Josh.



“Remembering how much work I put in to make that happen, remembering how much fun it was, because every day mattered - that mentality, I think, is back, and I can take that into this spring training. Every day matters. I’m fighting for something.”

He believes he is healthy, and that the time off has been good for him. He spoke of having the chance, for the first time, to be a full-time Dad, and how the time away from baseball came first as a mental challenge, a question as to whether his career was over, but later became “a blessing in disguise. It let me know that I’m going to be okay when baseball’s over. That I can be a Dad and part of the community.”



Maybe he is wrong. Maybe Josh Hamilton will give the Rangers the same number of at-bats in 2017 and each subsequent year that he was able to give them in 2015. Perhaps reconstructive surgery will no more allow Hamilton to play Major League Baseball than last year’s cortisone shots that masked the pain. But there is at least one person who seems convinced that he will contribute: Josh Hamilton himself.



“How much do you think you’ve got left in your tank?” came one question. “A whole lot. I do.”

“If you had to beat out an infield single right now, could you do it?”



Hamilton paused for a beat to consider the question, then nodded confidently.



“Yeah,” he answered with a smile.



It glowed.

Copyright 2016 WFAA