Ivan Rodriguez inducted into MLB Hall of Fame on first ballot

5 Apr 2000: Catcher Ivan Rodriguez #7 of the Texas Rangers looks on the field during the game against the Chicago White Sox at The Ballpark in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Getty Images (Photo: Ronald Martinez, This content is subject to copyright.)

Texas Rangers legend Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez was among three players inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2017, becoming just the second catcher to earn the first-ballot honor.

Career Houston Astro Jeff Bagwell was also inducted, alongside Tim Raines, who spent 10 long years on the ballot before finally getting being inducted.

Rodriguez, now the youngest member of the Hall of Fame at age 45, played 13 of his 21 major league seasons with the Texas Rangers.

He revolutionized the way the catcher position was played defensively, and earned 10 consecutive Gold Glove Awards as the Rangers’ backstop to prove it. He earned 14 All-Star nods and won the 1999 AL MVP Award.

His career .296 batting average, 311 homers and 1,332 RBI are nothing to scoff at, either.

But it was never Pudge’s numbers that cast any doubt on his candidacy for the Hall of Fame. It was his connection to performance-enhancing drugs.

Rodriguez was accused of using steroids in noted PED user Jose Canseco’s book, Juiced. Pudge was never suspended for the alleged steroid use.

He was inducted into the Hall on Wednesday with 76 percent of the vote.

Only Johnny Bench had been inducted into the Hall of Fame on his first ballot after primarily playing catcher during his big league career.

Copyright 2016 WFAA