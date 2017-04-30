"It was easy" to get into Pujols' head, says Chi Chi Gonzalez

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In the fourth inning of Saturday night’s game between the Angels and the Rangers, Albert Pujols took exception to a Yu Darvish high-and-tight fastball, gesturing towards anyone that would listen and expressing his displeasure before hitting a sacrifice fly to give the Angels a 2-0 lead. As Pujols trotted slowly back to the dugout, he passed near the pitcher’s mound, as all the Rangers infielders also migrated towards the center of the infield, just in case.



After the game, Pujols explained why he was upset. Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram tweeted after the game that Pujols said "Chi Chi Rodriguez was popping off like he wanted to come out of the dugout, and I didn't appreciate it."



Of course, Chi Chi’s last name is Gonzalez. Chi Chi Rodriguez, lest we forget, was a golfer.



“Yeah, that’s old,” Gonzalez said today. Asked if perhaps it was an honest mistake, he shook his head. “No, he looked me up; the camera was on him in the dugout and you could see him saying ‘who’s that?’. Then he was gone for awhile, so he probably looked me up, and that was his comeback, calling me Chi Chi Rodriguez.”



So what did Gonzalez say to earn the ire of the Angels’ DH? Nothing, according to Chi Chi:



“He said something to Yu under his breath, everybody saw it, everybody got upset(...) we all hollered at him since he said something to Yu; we’re trying to protect our teammates, and I guess I was the one he wanted to single out.”



Gonzalez also suggested that perhaps there was another explanation for being singled out: “Maybe he didn’t recognize me, so I’m the only one that he could talk trash about. Everybody yelled something, but I was just staring at him. He’s looking into the dugout, so I’m looking at him too. He’s hitting, making a big deal about a fastball that didn’t hit him, and I guess I’m the one he wanted to get mad at (...) so he wanted to pick on me since I’m the guy on the DL. Whatever. If it’s that easy to get in his head, I guess I got one up on him already.”



Well, that’s one way to use your time on the DL: Baseball PsyOps?



“It was easy.” Gonzalez added with a shrug. “But I’m not making a big deal out of it like he was, whatever.”

