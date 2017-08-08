I will not make a Cash Scratch Fever headline. I won't. It's the August 8th Baseball Texas Daily!

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Tuesday August 8th, 2017

Record: 53-58

Opponent: New York Mets (49-60)

Starters: Andrew Cashner A.J. Griffin (5-2, 5.20) vs. Chris Flexen (0-1, 12.00)

We’re in the midst of a weird week. Not only are there two off days (Monday and Thursday), but there’s a little two-game interleague series in New York happening, the Rangers have a new bullpen member, the rotation is in chaos, and frankly, it has been some weird weather for August.



It’s the August 8th Baseball Texas Daily!

BASEBALL STUFF

1. Andrew Cashner was supposed to start today, but he has been scratched with neck stiffness. If you’d like to play conspiracy theorist, you could consider that Cashner has been a really effective starting pitcher this year, and we’re in that time of year when sometimes really effective pitchers go ply their craft with other teams. At any rate, he’s not pitching tonight, and A.J. Griffin is going in his place, rather than take the additional day of rest that the day off would have provided.



2. Keone Kela is also going back on the disabled list with shoulder stiffness. It’s his second stint on the DL with shoulder issues this season, and you’d be forgiven for starting to wonder if maybe it’s time to shut him down for awhile and let him get healthy, rather than risk any further injury in a season that is, well, check the standings.



3. Ricardo Rodriguez is getting the call-up to replace Kela on the 25-man roster. Rodriguez has a combined record of 5-1 with a 1.34 ERA this season at Down East (23 games) and Frisco (12 games). Rodriguez made it as high as AAA in 2015 before undergoing Tommy John surgery. A quick read through @TepidP’s Twitter timeline should give you some indication of where Rodriguez stands: not many people see more RoughRiders games than Tepid, and he’s still a little hazy on details. One thing is for certain, however: his results have been undeniably good at both levels this season: 61 strikeouts and 10 walks in 47 innings is no joke. So maybe it’s worth a shot to see how he fares against MLB batters for awhile.

4. Ernesto Frieri has been traded to the Mariners for cash considerations. Frieri went 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA in 6 games at the big-league level for the Rangers this year. He will remain in AAA, moving from the Round Rock Express to the Tacoma Rainiers.

5. We haven’t mentioned this in a Daily yet, but the Rangers traded Brallan Perez (who MiLB.com still has listed as a Ranger) to the Orioles for international slot money ($500,000, in fact). This is almost certainly an admission that Texas is all-in on Shohei Otani for the 2018 season, not that this hasn’t been rumored for awhile, what with Jon Daniels and Josh Boyd visiting Japan to watch Otani and all.

6. Joey Gallo has 30 home runs now. He did so in the team’s first 111 games. He and Cody Bellinger (who has 32 as rookie with the Dodgers this season) both accomplished this feat at the age of 23 or younger, which is relevant–per the Rangers’ game notes–because the last three players to do so were Mike Trout (2015), Prince Fielder (2007) and Albert Pujols (2003).

