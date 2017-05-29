He's Back. Adrian Beltre returns to the Rangers lineup tonight

Adrian Beltre takes grounders before his return from the disabled list on May 29th. Photo: Levi Weaver, WFAA

Date: Monday, May 29th

Rangers’ Record: 25-26 (T-2nd place, 10.5 games behind Houston)

Tonight’s Opponent: Tampa Bay Rays (27-26)

Tonight’s Starters: Erasmo Ramirez (3-0, 2.92) vs. Martin Perez (2-5, 3.77)

It’s my daughter’s fourth birthday today. I spent the morning watching post-toddlers throw themselves up, down, and over a cavalcade of bouncy houses. However fast you think life goes, it’s always just one step ahead. My daughter, who ought to still be around two in my mind, is four. Adrian Beltre, who ought to be about 32 forever, is 38. We won’t have many more years to watch him patrol third base. But we get to watch him tonight, and that is something we haven’t been able to say yet this season.



Adrian Beltre is back. Number 29 returns on May 29th.



BASEBALL STUFF

1. Beltre’s calf, or perhaps more appropriately, his calves, have cost him 51 games in 2017. He is 58 hits from 3,000 - a mark we expected to see him eclipsing sometime this week. Instead, it is likely to be August before that mile marker is passed. But the number is secondary to the bigger picture: after losing five of their last six while the first-place Astros have–after an eleven-run eighth inning to re-take the lead from the Twins en route to a 16-8 win–won five straight. The Rangers had crept to within 5.5 games in the division, and now trail by 10.5.



Beltre is needed. So is Cole Hamels. So is Jose Leclerc. So is…



2. Carlos Gomez, who told us today that he is doing some light jogging on his strained hamstring, which he injured two weeks ago today. 4-6 weeks was the diagnosis at the time, but Gomez told us then that he planned to be back earlier.



“So, are you back in two weeks?” I asked him today. He smiled and shrugged an extended shrug. “It can be a week and a half, it can be two weeks. It could be four more weeks. They said ‘four to six’.” Another writer pointed out that he had said he was coming back early. He smiled again, and investigated the wrap on his bat handle. “Just wait.” he said. And so we will.



Perhaps we could take lessons on patience from…



3. Austin Bibens-Dirkx, who manager Jeff Banister said today might get the start on Wednesday against the Rays. The Rangers called up Dillon Gee to replace A.J. Griffin on the roster, but with Bibens-Dirkx having thrown 84 pitches on Friday in relief of Griffin after the intercostal strain that knocked Griffin out of the game and on the DL, the Rangers have needed a long relief option, and that has thus far been Gee. Either way, someone will get their first start as a Ranger on Wednesday. Banister said he was considering both, but was thus far “leaning” towards Bibens-Dirkx.



Either way, however, the hole in the rotation shouldn’t be around long, thanks to the imminent return of…



4. Tyson Ross, who pitched what may (or may not) be his final rehab start today before making his Rangers debut. After an impressive first rehab outing, however, Ross was shaky today. The line was pretty horrific: 3⅓ innings, 6 hits, 6 runs, all earned, 5 walks, and just 2 strikeouts. Ross threw 86 pitches, a mere 39 of them for strikes. But beyond the box score, Jeff Banister relayed today what his coaches had told him about the outing:



“Physically, he felt fine. Command was not the sharpest, and it seemed like the velo and the secondary stuff was there, but there wasn’t as much swing-and-miss. But the stuff was there. It looked like the command might have been a little, uh, not-Tyson-Ross-like.”

As to whether Ross had accomplished everything he needed to accomplish before he was cleared to return, Banister hesitated. “I think he’s still in that process. He’s very fresh out of throwing that outing, so -- he came out of it feeling good, but I don’t know what he’ll feel like 24 hours from now, but that’s important: where his head is at, how he felt. I’d like to hear his words describe the outing and how he felt, more than anything else, and where he feels the buildup is.”



The team has three off-days coming up. One on Thursday, one on Monday, and one the following Thursday (and the Thursday after that! Three in a row!), so there’s no shortage of options for how Banister could manage his rotation.



That’s not the only place Banister has options, of course…



5. Joey Gallo is still in the lineup tonight, playing at first base. Gallo can also play left field, depending on how the manager wants to structure his lineup. “I can play anywhere on the field, I already told Banny,” Gallo said today in advance of the announcement of Beltre’s return. “I don’t really care. I just want to play. I don’t really have a preferred position, I just want to be on the field (...) I’m just going out there with fourteen different gloves and practicing everywhere,” he ended jokingly.



The team will want him on the field as well. His defense has been more than capable, and he leads the team in home runs. They will likely do all they can to keep him on the field.



Tonight, that means playing first base. Not only because he’s capable of playing it, but also because…



6. Mike Napoli has some back stiffness today and was unable to play. Perhaps when he is back, we’ll see Gallo in left field. Or filling in for Beltre at third as he regains his conditioning. Or right field, or–as he has done once before–center field. Or given yesterday’s nifty double play turn, maybe we’ll see him at shortstop.



NOTE: we will not actually see him at shortstop.

Wherever he lands on any given night, it’s a good problem to have. Adrian Beltre is back.



7. BONUS MATERIAL: This is not Rangers-related, but there was a baseball fight, and ho boy is it a good one. Hunter Strickland and Bryce Harper.

MUSIC RECOMMENDATION

Thanks to a good conversation about bad country music today, I’m going to give you all something from my early years: some good country music. Today’s music rec is George Strait’s “Blue Clear Sky”, which is from 1996, and–here is my Hot Country Music Opinion–it is the last great Country Music album before it all went to the Trucks & ‘Girl’s and Mud-n-Boots-n-good-stuff-n-beer-dirt-de-dirts.

(Spotify, Apple Music, Website)

During the regular season, these recommendations occasionally come from Rangers players, broadcasters, or other people around the team (here’s a complete list). If there’s a player or person you’d like Levi to ask for a music recommendation, shoot him an e-mail threetwoeephus@gmail.com or a tweet here.

