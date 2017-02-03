Here comes midnight with the dead moon in its jaws: Its the February 3rd Baseball Texas Occasionally

Remember: "i before e, except after c, or when comparing eras, like Palmeiro / Teixeira" (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) (Photo: Brian Bahr, 2003 Getty Images)

So, you needed an escape to read about something else, huh? Well, here we are! It’s the February 3rd Baseball Texas Occasionally!



MUSIC RECOMMENDATION

I had a song in my brain this week, and I couldn’t remember the title, or any of the lyrics, or who sang it, or what album it was on. Usually, I can piece it together if I’ve got one of those four. Not this week. I only had the melody. Fortunately for me, an extensive search through my starred playlist on Spotify solved the mystery: it was “Farewell Transmission” by Songs: Ohia, from their 2003 album “Magnolia Electric Co.” Of course! How could I forget! The band name was eventually changed to Magnolia Electric Co. and then… I couldn’t remember. I hadn’t heard much from Jason Molina in years, I wonder what ever...



I googled it to see, and the happiness at having tracked down and rediscovered an old favorite was instantly tempered by the news. I’m not sure how I missed it, but Molina died in 2013 due to organ failure related to alcoholism.

(Spotify, Apple Music, Website)



BASEBALL STUFF



1. The Rangers equipment truck is leaving for Surprise, AZ today.

It’s really not a big story, unless you’re a fan of the back-end of the back-end of logistics of this sort, but symbolically, it does signal that Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction can only hold us back for so long. Soon the pop-pop-pop of mitts will begin, and we’ll have a World Baseball Classic, and Cactus League scorecards with 28 names per side, and - if history has taught us anything - that will eventually lead to a full-blown baseball season sometime in early April.



2. Of course, there may be news before then

Mike Napoli is still a free agent, and with Logan Morrison re-signing with the Rays, that ostensibly takes one more team out of the market for a 1B / DH. Evan Grant is predicting a Valentine’s Day reunion, which seems oddly specific (but makes sense once you read the article)



3. With Jake Diekman out for at least half of the 2017 season,

T.R. Sullivan writes that Andrew Faulkner is going to get a chance to shine in 2017. Faulkner had a brilliant Spring Training in 2016 and made the Opening Day roster, but struggled once the regular season started. A healthy and effective lefty reliever would be a huge bonus for the Rangers bullpen.



4. If Faulkner doesn’t pan out,

The Rangers do at least still have their reliever who was the most effective against left-handed hitters in 2016, writes Stefan Stevenson.



5. The rotation appears to be pretty well set now,

And it looks like this: Hamels / Darvish / Perez / Cashner / and one of the Griffin/Gonzalez/Martinez trio. Once Tyson Ross returns, he’ll slot into the 3-4 area somewhere. Bob Nightengale tweeted that the Rangers were still in pursuit of Jose Quintana, but almost immediately, all the beat writers sent a few texts and wrote up quick articles that amounted to “NOOOOOOPE.”



6. Offseason Boredom

Leads to some interesting hypotheticals. Russell Carleton, of Baseball Prospectus tweeted this last week: “Pick one franchise. One guy from each of the last 25 years. No repeated players. Must form a coherent 25-man. Don't cheat on positions. Go.”



Limiting it to one player from each season made it hard. Give me three, maybe four players each from the 2010-2011 seasons before I get to even the first one from, say, 2004. But the rules are the rules, and here’s what I came up with. Feel free to yell at me on Twitter, or give me your own list. It’s a fun exercise.



LINEUP:

2B: Ian Kinsler (2011)

C: Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez (2000)

CF: Josh Hamilton (2010)

SS: Alex Rodriguez (2002)

RF: Juan Gonzalez (1999)

3B: Adrian Beltre (2014)

1B: Mark Teixeira (2005)

DH: Milton Bradley (2008)

LF: Rusty Greer (1997)



BENCH:

C/1B: Mike Napoli (2012)

1B/OF: Rafael Palmeiro (1993)

OF: Gary Matthews, Jr. (2006)

UTIL: Michael Young (2003)



ROTATION:

SP1: Yu Darvish (2013)

SP2: Cole Hamels (2015)

SP3: Kevin Brown (1992)

SP4: Ken Hill (1996)

SP5: Scott Feldman (2009)



BULLPEN:

Long Reliever / Spot Starter: Kenny Rogers (1995)

Lefty Specialist: C.J. Wilson (2007)

RP: Tom Henke (1994)

RP: Jeff Zimmerman (2001)

RP: John Wetteland (1998)

SU: Matt Bush (2016)

CP: Francisco Cordero (2004)



The rules made this more fun / challenging / frustrating. Do you know how hard it was to put 2009 Scott Feldman in the rotation over 2010 Cliff Lee? But that would have cost me the 2010 season by Josh Hamilton, which was perhaps the greatest single-season performance in franchise history. I could have flipped Hamilton to 2009, but he only played 89 games that year, which means you’re relying a lot on Gary Matthews, Jr.



By the way, this team would be worth a combined 74WAR on offense and 45.1WAR from the mound. A true statistician would point out that since, say Michael Young isn’t starting, there’s no way he would amass the stats from the bench that he did as a starter, and therefore you cannot in good faith make the claim that this team would win 119.1 games MORE than a team of replacement-level players, but I am not a true statistician and therefore I will just come right out and say it: this team would be undefeated, solve world hunger, end all wars, build a colony on Mars, and reverse all the effects of climate change.



Period.



