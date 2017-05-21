Happy Yuesday. Things are quiet. It's the May 21st Baseball Texas Daily!

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Sunday, May 21st

Rangers’ Record: 23-21 (2nd place, 6.0 games behind Houston)

Tonight’s Opponent: Detroit Tigers (21-20)

Tonight’s Starters: Yu Darvish (4-2, 2.76) vs. Matthew Boyd (2-3, 5.18)

Streaks begin, streaks end. The Rangers’ win streak ended yesterday, at ten games. It’s Yuesday here in rainy Detroit, and the Rangers hope to start a brand new streak tonight as they face left-handed Matthew Boyd. The weather was pretty treacherous this afternoon, but the field seems to have dried off nicely. It’s the May 21st Baseball Texas Daily!

BASEBALL STUFF

1. I’m going to level with you: There aren’t a whole lot of new / compelling storylines around the team right now. The winning streak is over. A.J. Griffin had a bad outing… both of those were covered in last night’s gamer. The Rangers are sitting Gallo, Choo, and Hoying against the left-handed Boyd. Jeff Banister said that Gallo had a little stiffness in his back, so the opportunity to get him an extra day of rest (especially as it conveniently correlated to a game against a left-handed pitcher) was the impetus for Gallo sitting out the Sunday night game of the week.

Oh, and Adrian Beltre feels fine after running the bases yesterday, so that’s good news.

2. Things to look forward to this week:

- The Astros were just swept by the Cleveland Indians, so with a win tonight (after picking up just a half-game in the standings after sweeping an entire homestand), the Rangers could pull to within 5.5 games with a win tonight.

- After an off-day tomorrow, the Rangers will face Mitch Moreland for the first time since he signed with the Red Sox as a free agent.

- The weather is abysmal in Boston, so if you hear any stories about travel delays, well, that’s why.

- Andrew Cashner is starting for the Rangers on Tuesday, but we have to save something for the Tuesday Daily. - The last time the Rangers were in Boston, Jake Diekman cut his finger on a broken Cheers mug.

- Drew Pomeranz has finally been announced as the Red Sox starter for game three of that series

- The Rangers will have a decision to make about Joey Gallo once Adrian Beltre returns, but that’s not for a few days, at best; a couple of weeks is more likely.

- Tonight’s game will be on ESPN, and... that’s about it. You’re caught up. Everything is in the past or the future. Today, there is just a game to be played, and a losing streak to be avoided, and some nasty nasty sliders to watch as they frisbee out of the hand of Yu Darvish.



3. That’s really it. Sometimes you find yourself some percentage of the way through a 162-game schedule, and there just isn’t much happening, for better or worse. So today, I just walked around Comerica Park and took some video for you. This sort of thing is usually what you might expect on day one of a three-game series, not game three. But here we are:



MUSIC RECOMMENDATION

