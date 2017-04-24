Griffin, Bush, Gallo, and ...Thad Levine? It's the April 24th Baseball Texas Daily

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Monday, April 24th

Rangers’ Record: 9-10 (3rd place, 4.0 games behind Houston)

Tonight’s Opponent: Kansas City Royals

Tonight’s Starters: Phil Hughes (2-1, 5.40) vs. Martin Perez (1-2, 3.60)



My dear Judge:

Thank you for yours of January fourteenth. As you will, of course, realize the final decision about the baseball season must rest with you and the Baseball club owners - so what I am going to say is solely a personal and not an official point of view.

I honestly feel that it would be best for the country to keep baseball going. There will be fewer people unemployed and everybody will work longer hours and harder than ever before.

And that means that they ought to have a chance for recreation and for taking their minds off their work even more than before.

Baseball provides a recreation which does not last over two hours or two hours and a half, and which can be got for very little cost. And, incidentally, I hope that night games can be extended because it gives an opportunity to the day shift to see a game occasionally.

As to the players themselves, I know you agree with me that the individual players who are active military or naval age should go, without question, into the services. Even if the actual quality to the teams is lowered by the greater use of older players, this will not dampen the popularity of the sport. Of course, if an individual has some particular aptitude in a trade or profession, he ought to serve the Government. That, however, is a matter which I know you can handle with complete justice.

Here is another way of looking at it - if 300 teams use 5,000 or 6,000 players, these players are a definite recreational asset to at least 20,000,000 of the fellow citizens - and that in my judgment is thoroughly worthwhile.

With every best wish,

Very sincerely yours,

Franklin D. Roosevelt

(January 15th, 1942)

BASEBALL STUFF

1. The Rangers swept the Royals over the weekend. The final win was a 5-2 victory that saw Yu Darvish go 8 innings, Matt Bush get his first save since taking over the closer role, and one more home run each from Joey Gallo and Robinson Chirinos.



2. Gallo’s manager talked a little about his slugging third baseman today, but the prodigious power didn’t come up as much (he did say that Gallo had the ability to “mis-hit” a home run, which is true and awesome). He was more inspired to talk about how Gallo is dealing with the grind of being an every-day MLB player:

"Getting to be an everyday player, every day is challenge. Physically it is challenging, mentally it's challenging. He has handled it very well. Like anybody else in a stretch without a day off, little things that nag you, before he might have made a big deal of it. Now he handles it. It's part of the maturation at this level. You show up and play every day. You're not going to feel great playing every day."



3. The Twins are in town to start a three-game series. It’s the first matchup for the two teams since Thad Levine, formerly the Rangers’ Assistant General Manager, departed to take the GM role in Minnesota. Levine said Jon Daniels was still “like a brother” to him, and talked a little about what it’s like to return to Arlington for the first time since his departure.



“It’s emotional. A ton of extremely close friends I feel like this was my family for eleven years, and it was really the most formative years of my entire career. I started a family here, built a team that ultimately went to two World Series and got a chance to play in a lot of playoff games. I really cut my teeth in my career. And I feel as if there are more people here who I owe things to, as to who I am not only as a front-office person, but as a man. That’s not lost on me and I don’t think this will abate; every time I come here it will feel special..."



Without a beat, Levine added: "...and I thought it was mildly offensive that they put someone else in my office already. I have levied a complaint.”



I asked Thad to walk us through the first day on the job as an MLB General Manager.



“I think you realize almost immediately how well you knew all the coaches, scouts, and players in the previous organization where you worked, and how at a deficiency you were the first day you sat in that chair. So the first call was to try to get to know those people(…) it was looking at a laundry list of some of the people who had the most institutional knowledge eitin the Minesota Twins and trying to dfamiliarize yourself with them and their knowledge, tap into them, start the learning process as soon as you sat down. ...and then try to make some haphazard trade just to put your stamp on things," he added with a laugh.

4. A.J. Griffin is feeling better as he battles back from gout. "Way better,” he said today. “I'm still sleeping with the boot on to make sure the covers aren't like matted down and put (the ankle) in a weird position, but other than that I feel pretty good. The swelling has gone down a lot. I'm pretty much right on track with where they said it would be, but I don't want to count my chickens before they hatch. I hope to be available as soon as possible.

On whether he would throw another bullpen Wednesday if this one goes well, he didn’t know for sure. "Perhaps, yeah. I mean we're going to do a live one, but that's a possibility, but we're just going to play it by ear and see."

5. Griffin is eligible to come off the DL on Thursday. The Rangers are off Thursday, but the team will have a decision to make on Friday: is Griffin healthy enough to slide right back into the rotation and pitch on Friday? That would be ideal. The team also has the option of allowing Nick Martinez to start another game. Given his stellar outing on Saturday (Martinez went 7 innings, allowing just a single run on 4 hits), the team appears to have options. Otherwise, since there is an off-day on Thursday, perhaps Yu Darvish could pitch on regular rest, but Jeff Banister says he would prefer not to take that tack.



"We would like, in a perfect world, to give Yu an extra day. We would really like for Yu to have the extra day. We know how he performs with the extra day and how all our guys pitch after the extra day."

As far as evaluating Griffin (or Martinez, for that matter), Banister had this to say: "That's the biggest thing: hit all the marks and go through all the process. Nick is (also) a guy that has done it before. If A.J. doesn't hit the marks, we don't have to rush him and make all that decision. We're still in April."

6. Matt Bush, as mentioned above, got his first save as the closer. “It felt the same to me,” Bush said today. “But since it was a save and it was the first chance, I was maybe a little more excited, but not too much. I’m used to these situations to come in and keep the score close. Now I’m just the last guy, but it doesn’t change my job. I got to remember what it was like when I was in Frisco, you get to shake hands at the end of the game out on the field, so that is fun. I like that. Enjoying and having fun with teammates is cool.”



Jeff Banister told us how he was evaluating the outing as it happened: “I watched him from the time he warned up, same look entering the field. All those things matter. He attacked the strike zone with the fastball, used other pitches when needed, didn't try to do anything special. I like what we saw. How he came off the field was good. There had to have been some excitement."

What does a manager look for when evaluating whether a pitcher has the “same look”?

"Quicker pace, his gait to the mound. He stayed the course. He stayed level. He was the same."



7. I bid farewell to Josh Hamilton today in an article / five-minute video combo. You can see/read it here.

MUSIC RECOMMENDATION

Today’s music rec comes from one of our Baseball Texas writers… Sam Hale has this to share: After a smash success with her first album made in Denton and becoming a traveling member of M83, Kaela Sinclair released "Golden", her first new single since moving out west to LA. It's a bouncy, storytelling track with a powerful ending run that needs a couple listens before the meanings sink in picking up where Sun and Mirror left off. The video was shot in Dallas, fun fact!

(Spotify, Apple Music, Twitter)



During the regular season, these recommendations occasionally come from Rangers players, broadcasters, or other people around the team (here’s a complete list). If there’s a player or person you’d like Levi to ask for a music recommendation, shoot him an e-mail threetwoeephus@gmail.com or a tweet here.

You can follow Levi Weaver on Twitter at @ThreeTwoEephus, or for fewer puns and more straight-forward Baseball News updates, you can follow us at @BaseballTX, or download the app and get in-game updates and notifications by clicking on the logo below!

© 2017 WFAA-TV