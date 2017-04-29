Gomez cycles, Darvish shoves, Rangers win 6-3 over Halos

Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

It started off looking like an ominous game. The wind was playing tricks with the ball, the 1, 2 and 4 hitters saw a combined five pitches in the first, Danny Espinosa fielded a Shin-Soo Choo grounder with the top half of his face (he’s okay), and home plate umpire Adam Hamari wasn’t calling some low breaking balls for strikes. Then the threat of rain was reported to have dissipated and Yu Darvish started throwing haymakers of magic and all seemed right with the world.

For three innings, Darvish was good as gold, if a little inefficient. Through the first nine batters, he struck out five. Through those three innings, Darvish had 57 pitches under his belt. The fourth inning came around, though and the overtones of bad intentions started to manifest themselves as reality.

A shallow fly from Kole Calhoun landed in front of Delino Deshields in left to start. Harmless enough. Up came Mike Trout, whom Darvish had dispatched on three fastballs earlier in the evening. After six pitches, working in and out, up and down, Darvish appeared to have frozen the MVP with a fastball at the knees. Adam Hamari stood up, flexed his arm a bit – and did not send Trout back to the dugout. Trout then rifled a pitch to left that just stayed fair. Calhoun was running, so the non-strikeout turned into an RBI.

A couple of pitches later and a fastball flew out of Darvish’s hand a little earlier than intended and straight for the hands of one Albert Pujols. There was some intense staring and walking around the batter’s box by Pujols, who roped the next pitch for a sacrifice fly. Darvish would escape the fourth inning, in which he threw 30 pitches, without further damage. In fact, he came back in the fifth to get all three Angels to strikeout swinging. Some angry pitching perhaps?

Whatever momentum Darvish gave to the bats by striking out the side on ten pitches came around to hit Angels’ starter Jesse Chavez immediately. Chavez was pretty nice in his own right, having gone four scoreless against a very aggressive Rangers’ lineup. Jonathan Lucroy shot an opposite field double and was driven in two batters later by Nomar Mazara. Mike Trout then did not catch a Carlos Gomez line drive that was tailing away from him and Gomez ended up at third. In the middle of Rougned Odor’s at-bat, and after a particularly bad swing from the second baseman, Jeff Banister decided to have a chat with the home plate umpire about…something. Whether it was an uncalled balk or perhaps pointing out a pretty cloud shape, Odor was able to slow things down and smacked the next pitch off of the foul pole to cap off the four-run fifth.

Then came a curious sixth. Recall the start that Banister pulled Darvish at 84 pitches after the righty had seemingly lost control. Already past 100 pitches, Yu Darvish walked Kole Calhoun. And Mike Trout. Then he struck out Pujols. And walked Jefry Marte. Any other pitcher, assuming they hadn’t already been in the showers before the inning, would have been done. On pitch 122, Darvish got Andrelton Simmons to pop out. On pitch 125, a 93-MPH fastball, Ben Revere tapped out to Odor and the Angels tapped out to the inexplicable submission hold that Darvish had placed on their bases loaded rally.

After Jose LeClerc pitched a dominant seventh, Carlos Gomez decided to go cycling. After a double, single and triple in his first three appearances, the former Houston Astro decided to complete his second career cycle with a 2-run, 428 foot, 104 MPH missile to center field.

Keone Kela danced around two lead-off singles to hold the lead in the 8th. Matt Bush came in to get some work in and, well, things got a little sloppy. Joey Gallo made a great diving play on the first batter Ben Revere, but threw the ball away, resulting in a hit and an error. After moving up to third on a groundout, Delino DeShields decided that in a 6-2 game, Ben Revere really mattered and tried to throw him out at the plate, except that he didn’t actually have the ball, since he dropped it. Matt Bush then decided he was ready to see a concert and blew 98, 98, 98, 99 past Kole Calhoun to give the 44,597 a little more winning energy for The Toadies.

Of Note:

Nomar Mazara’s RBI in the fifth broke an 0-for-13 skid for the slumping right fielder.

Yu Darvish threw 125 pitches, his highest total this season and highest since throwing 126 against Boston in May 2014.

Darvish also had four called strikeouts after having eight in his other six starts this year combined.

One more Darvish tidbit: opponents are an incredible 0-for-21 with runners in scoring position against the right-hander, including the Angels’ failure to capitalize with the bases loaded and one out in the sixth.

Delino Deshields, with a walk in the 7th, has been on base four games in a row out of the leadoff spot and has bumped his on-base percentage up to .379.

Carlos Gomez’ cycle in the 7th is the second of his career, the 10th in the history of the Rangers, the 8th in the history of Globe Life Park in Arlington and the first for the Rangers since Adrian Beltre against the Houston Astros on August 3rd, 2015. It is also the third in the Majors, after Trea Turner of Washingon and Wil Myers of San Diego.

Tomorrow:

Rangers 11-13 (Martin Perez, 1-3, 3.81 ERA) vs. Angels 13-13 (JC Ramirez, 2-2, 4.43 ERA) 2:05 CST

