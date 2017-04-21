Fireworks. Rangers beat Royals 6-2

Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Is it November 5th already? Because a guy and a fox just bombed the heck out of the Royals, and then we set off fireworks.



I haven’t assigned roles, here; I only got as far as the pun. I’ll leave it to you to decide which one is Joey Gallo and which is Robinson Chirinos, but the both of them blasted two home runs to provide the predecessor to the post-game pyrotechnics, and Cole Hamels pitched 8 runs of 1-run baseball to give the bullpen after their seven innings of scoreless baseball last night. Meanwhile, the defense is… good now(?) and Texas beat Kansas City by a 6-2 mark.



It was about as dominant a 4-run win as you can expect to see, but it certainly did not start that way. Cole Hamels hit Alex Gordon right in the back to start the game, and Lorenzo Cain followed with a double. The Royals offense, which had failed to score for thirteen futile innings on Thursday, now had a 1-0 lead after just two batters on Friday. Eric Hosmer grounded out, and with a runner now on third, it looked like at least a two-run inning was imminent.



But that was the end of that for awhile. Hamels struck out Salvador Perez, then after a walk to Cheslor Cuthbert, he induced a grounder to second from Whit Merrifield. THat grounder would start a streak: Hamels retired the next eleven batters he faced. By the time Drew Butera doubled in the fifth inning, a lot had happened:

With one out in the second inning, Rougned Odor hit a ball that looked and sounded like a home run. But it was aimed towards the deepest part of the park. His 405-foot fell in Lorenzo Cain’s glove as Cain bounced into the wall.

The next pitch would land ten feet further and a few hundred feet to the left.



Robinson Chirinos hit the first pitch he saw for a no-doubt home run to left field. The game was tied, and would stay that way for nine pitches, six of which were expended on a Jurickson Profar walk. On the tenth, Joey Gallo hit a 462-foot home run that left the bat at 116mph, and put a popcorn stand in peril.



It was 3-1, and Hamels went to work, having made an adjustment, as Jeff Banister and Hamels allude to in today’s postgame video:





But you don’t get Guy Fawkes puns for two guys hitting one home run each. No, those rare puns only get taken out from behind the glass on nights like tonight. In the 4th inning, it was Chirinos repeating the feat and sending this ball over the Royals’ bullpen. In the fifth, after the aforementioned Butera double failed to inspire Kansas City to score, it was again Gallo doing very Gallo things. That upper deck may have been made for Rafael Palmeiro and inherited by Josh Hamilton, but Gallo lives there now.

Texas added one more on a couple of walks and a Napoli single later in the inning to bring Texas to their total of six runs.



Meanwhile, Hamels continued to deal confusion and lies to the Royal’s lineup. By the time he left, it was the middle of the 8th inning, and he had allowed only the one run from the opening frame.



Kansas City did score one more in the ninth, as Jeremy Jeffress teetered on the edge of uncharacteristically ineffective. After a Hosmer roller scurried around the grass between Jeffress and Napoli for an infield single, Sal Perez smoked a line drive that was aimed directly at Delino DeShields in left field. With one out, Cuthbert also smacked a sharp single to right field. With two on, Whit Merrifield joined the parade, singling (and hard) up the middle to score the run.



Alcides Escobar was now the batter. Ball one, ball two, and the crowd went wild. By the look of it, you would think that swarms of bees were chasing the fans up the bleacher steps and to the safety of covering. In truth, it was just swarms of raindrops.



Escobar fouled off two more. Half the people were praying for rain to squelch the rally. The other half were praying for a reprieve so we didn’t have to wait an hour to see how the game ended. Ball three. Matt Bush began to warm.



Apparently one wise soul thought of something else to pray for at this point, because Escobar swung the bat and the ball bounded like a called puppy directly to Jurickson Profar. Profar slung it to Rougned Odor, who made the clean turn and threw Escobar out by a half-step.



Boom went the fireworks.

QUOTES:

“Being able to get those first-pitch strikes.. I know they’re an aggressive team, and they’ve got a lot of power, so just being able to make sure that I kept the momentum on my side… I wanted to try to get quick outs. Being able to do so, we were able to get into a good rhythm for us at the plate. It’s always nice to be able to see what Chirinos and Gallo did, because man I wish I could hit balls like that. They definitely put on a show.” - Cole Hamels



“Just being able to go deep; I know the bullpen with what happened last night, you want to at least take some of the heat off them, and give them a break. Chirinos and I had a really good game plan, and we were able to stick with it, and we had good results.” - Cole Hamels



“I wanted to take some good swings on them. Mashore kind of reminded me in my first couple of at-bats [Thursday] I was just trying to do too much. He said don’t try to hit .300, be you. So my at-bats after that have been more the way I play and swing. It’s nice because last year was a little tough on me. But this year, since spring training the adjustments I’ve made have stayed with me and continued with me through the season so it’s nice to see that.” - Joey Gallo



“The first one it was a fastball and I think he was trying to go away and it came back to the middle in. I was ready. I was looking for the fastball. The second one it was a changeup down, middle. After he threw me the second strike, I was having that pitch back in my head.” - Robinson Chirinos



“When the game in the second, third and fourth inning, he got better. He had a rough first inning but after that he was throwing strikes, getting ahead of everbody. When that happens with that kind of stuff, when he gets ahead it’s going be a good night for him.” - Chirinos on Hamels

