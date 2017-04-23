Elvis Andrus is hitting cleanup on Sunday

Elvis Andrus at his locker before a game on Sunday, April 23rd.

Elvis Andrus has 5,274 plate appearances in his eight-plus years in the big leagues. But none of those have ever come from the cleanup spot in the order. That will change this afternoon: with the usual cleanup hitter Mike Napoli taking a day off, Rangers manager Jeff Banister has written Elvis into the #4 slot in the lineup.

“Never,” Andrus said when asked if he had ever hit cleanup before. He smiled dismissively when asked if his approach would change. And why would it? After a career offensive year in 2016, Andrus already appears to be pushing to outpace those totals in 2017. “Just because you’re hitting fourth doesn’t mean you have to hit homers. If you get hits, you get an RBI, that counts.”



“But if I go deep tonight, I better hit fourth tomorrow too,” Andrus joked



“If you go deep today, and don’t hit fourth tomorrow,” one reporter leaned in close to ask, “What are you going to tell the manager?”



Elvis looked innocently to the sky. “It’s okay,” he smiled broadly as he answered Jeff Banister.

