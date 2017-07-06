ElectElvis and win Rangers swag

Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus is among the Final Vote candidates for the American League All-Star team, and the team is campaigning for their guy on the final day of voting.
Social media voting is counted in the voting for the final six hours, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. #ElectElvis is the official hashtag for voting Andrus into the mid-summer classic.
We're the Texas Rangers & we support this message.— #ElectElvis (@Rangers) July 6, 2017
#⃣: RT this or Tweet #ElectElvis!!!
📱: Text A1 to 89269
💻: https://t.co/TYWJhYdqim pic.twitter.com/Co0zOiPJmv
Fans who retweet the #ElectElvis hashtag on Twitter are eligible for Rangers swag every hour between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The list, courtesy of an official release from the club:
• 9:00 a.m. – Autographed baseballs by Carlos Gomez and Jonathan Lucroy
• 10:00 a.m. – #ElectElvis player t-shirts
• 11:00 a.m. – Autographed baseball by Rougned Odor
• 12:00 noon – Lunch break with Elvis – Tickets to a future Rangers’ game
• 1:00 p.m. – Elvis Andrus Bobbleheads
• 2:00 p.m. – Autographed baseballs by Mike Napoli and Michael Young
• 2:45 p.m. – Tickets to a future Rangers; game and watch batting practice on the field
As of Thursday morning, Andrus was in fourth place in the voting for the last spot on the All-Star team.
AL @Esurance #FinalVote update:— MLB (@MLB) July 6, 2017
Moose
Xander
Didi
Elvis
LoMo
Vote before 4 ET! https://t.co/fRekcKUh68 pic.twitter.com/S7FL4IdHpE
Online votes can also be cast here.
