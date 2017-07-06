ElectElvis and win Rangers swag

Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run in the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Mills, Brad Mills)

Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus is among the Final Vote candidates for the American League All-Star team, and the team is campaigning for their guy on the final day of voting.

Social media voting is counted in the voting for the final six hours, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. #ElectElvis is the official hashtag for voting Andrus into the mid-summer classic.

We're the Texas Rangers & we support this message.



#⃣: RT this or Tweet #ElectElvis!!!

📱: Text A1 to 89269

💻: https://t.co/TYWJhYdqim pic.twitter.com/Co0zOiPJmv — #ElectElvis (@Rangers) July 6, 2017

Fans who retweet the #ElectElvis hashtag on Twitter are eligible for Rangers swag every hour between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The list, courtesy of an official release from the club:

• 9:00 a.m. – Autographed baseballs by Carlos Gomez and Jonathan Lucroy

• 10:00 a.m. – #ElectElvis player t-shirts

• 11:00 a.m. – Autographed baseball by Rougned Odor

• 12:00 noon – Lunch break with Elvis – Tickets to a future Rangers’ game

• 1:00 p.m. – Elvis Andrus Bobbleheads

• 2:00 p.m. – Autographed baseballs by Mike Napoli and Michael Young

• 2:45 p.m. – Tickets to a future Rangers; game and watch batting practice on the field

As of Thursday morning, Andrus was in fourth place in the voting for the last spot on the All-Star team.

Online votes can also be cast here.

Tweets by Rangers

© 2017 WFAA-TV