Jul 19, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Dillon Gee (53) delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Peter Aiken, Peter Aiken)

It’s fun to make baseball spaghetti and see where each of the noodles intersects with some other noodle.



Here’s an example: The Rangers signed Andrew Cashner last month. Cashner was a native Texan who had, until the middle of last season, pitched in...



The San Diego Padres rotation

...is also where Tyson Ross last pitched. He went 5⅓ innings in his first start of 2016 before being shut down and eventually undergoing surgery to repair...



Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

...was the diagnosis for newest Ranger Dillon Gee . Gee pitched for the Mets for most of his career before being released, and finding a job last year with the Kansas City Royals, who also hold their Spring Training in Surprise, Arizona. Like Cashner, Gee is a native Texan, hailing from Cleburne, Texas (the Rangers had recently lost their Cleburne faction when Spike Owen returned to the minor leagues upon the return of Tony Beasley from cancer treatments). Gee isn’t on the 40-man roster, he will compete for a job in Spring Training as a...



Non-Roster Invitee



...is an odd term to associate with Josh Hamilton, but that’s what he’ll be in Surprise come March. Hamilton will have a chance to win the first base job, or at least a share of it in a platoon role, competing with Ryan Rua, Joey Gallo, Jurickson Profar, and Travis Snyder. Hamilton missed all of the 2016 season with what was eventually discovered to be a torn ACL that required...



Rebuilding



...is something teams do when their window for success closes. The Rangers aren’t doing that, not yet. Though with Yu Darvish, Jonathan Lucroy and others set to be free agents after the 2017 season and Adrian Beltre doing his best to hold off Father Time, this offseason of Cashner and Ross and Gee and Hamilton and Carlos Gomez and a dozen other smaller moves seems to carry with it a weight that most offseasons do not. You could make the argument that it’s more important than ever to get the recipe right this year.



But hey, the Rangers have been in the mix for the playoffs every year since 2009, save for one disastrous injury-ridden campaign in 2014. Before today, there was only one player from that 2009 team (Elvis Andrus) still in the Rangers organization.



Now there are two.

Copyright 2016 WFAA