Daniels, Darvish mum on potential for offseason reunion

Rangers GM Jon Daniels during a July 31 press conference

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Neither the Rangers nor their recently-departed ace pitcher gave much insight into the possibility of a reunion this offseason.

Roughly an hour after Yu Darvish was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers moments before Monday’s MLB trade deadline, Darvish and Rangers GM Jon Daniels took the podium to discuss the trade.

“We’ll see. Sitting here in July, I’m not ready to spell out our offseason plan,” Daniels said. “We very well could. He checks a lot of the boxes that we’re looking for, but right now he’s going to be with the Dodgers and I wish him well there.”

Darvish is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2017 season. Daniels said it was clear last offseason that Darvish would likely test the free agent market, and the likelihood of re-signing the 30-year-old ace wasn’t a factor in the decision to trade him.

Yu first had some fun with the media during his brief press conference Monday afternoon.

“I don’t think I’m coming back,” Darvish joked. He would elaborate later:

“It’s hard to comment on any of that right now. We’re just gonna have to wait and see until we get to the offseason,” he said through his interpreter. “For example, if the Rangers offered me very low money, I’m not going to sign. I think I’m going to talk to all the teams available who are willing to talk to me and see what happens.”

Monday’s trade yielded three prospects from Los Angeles, including the No. 4 prospect in the Dodgers’ system, Willie Calhoun.

Darvish is eligible to sign with any team and could command $25-30 million per year this offseason, if he gets paid like other recent high-profile free agent pitchers.

