Come on, come on, be a nobody: the Jan. 18th Baseball Texas Occasionally!

Great. Just great. NOW who's going to burninate the thatch-roofed cottages?! (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) (Photo: Ed Zurga, 2016 Getty Images)

Date: Wednesday, January 18th, 2017

Arrivals: Travis Snider, Luis La O, Josh Hamilton, Dillon Gee

Departures: None officially, though Shawn Tolleson appears to be headed for the Rays



Yesterday, a few minor-leaguers, rookies, young major-leaguers (and Shin-Soo Choo) held an open workout in Arlington. In the wake of the Dallas Cowboys’ excruciating loss this week and the overcast weather ever since, I thought it might be helpful for your general sense of well-being to hear some soothing (yet violent) sounds. No really. Click that, turn up the volume, and listen. It's good for your soul.



Welcome to the January 18th Baseball Texas Occasionally!



MUSIC RECOMMENDATION

Today’s music rec isn’t on that I expect to land with everyone, but if you get it, I think you’re going to love it. I discovered SOAK on my weekly Spotify discover playlist this week; an eerie song about, I think, Vikings? It was so atypical and weird that I had to learn more about the band. SOAK is the nom du plume of Bridie Monds-Watson, originally from Northern Ireland. And she has a great album: 2015’s “Before We Forgot How to Dream”. By track #2 (“B a noBody”), I was hooked.

(Spotify, Apple Music, Website)



During the regular season, these recommendations occasionally come from Rangers players, broadcasters, or other people around the team (here’s a complete list). If there’s a player or person you’d like Levi to ask for a music recommendation, shoot him an e-mail threetwoeephus@gmail.com or a tweet here.



BASEBALL STUFF



1. Tyson Ross

It’s not official yet - there are still physicals to be passed and papers to be signed, but the reports have been out for awhile now: The Rangers went and got their Padres starter. Or rather, their second one. Not long after adding Andrew Cashner to the fold, Texas signed his old teammate Tyson Ross to a one-year deal. Ross is returning from Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, a recovery that this organization has had success helping pitchers through in recent years. More on that in a minute, but first, here’s Samuel Hale with the Ross signing details.



2. Arbitration signings

The Rangers hammered them all out in one day. Sam Dyson, A.J. Griffin, Robinson Chirinos, Tanner Scheppers, Jeremy Jeffress, Jurickson Profar, and Jake Diekman all came to agreements with the team on the same day. Speaking of Diekman…



3. Jake Diekman is going to miss at least half of the 2017 season.

Diekman has long battled ulcerative colitis, and had a flare-up over Thanksgiving that ultimately led to the decision to undergo a three-part surgery. The first one will be done later this month, the second in March, and the final procedure will be in June. Short-term, it’s a big blow to the back end of the Rangers bullpen, and a huge inconvenience for both team and player. The upside: Diekman has suffered with UC for most of his life, and finally undergoing this procedure should help to put an end to many of the symptoms, ideally forever. Here’s Landon Haaf with the article about the announcement.



4. While Diekman is out, Dyson is in

...or rather “on”. As in, he’s on Team USA for the WBC next month. Dyson will join Jonathan Lucroy on team USA. Here’s a run-down of all the Rangers who will be playing in the WBC.



5. Josh Hamilton’s minor-league deal is complete

One day, and it will probably be soon, there will be no more Josh Hamilton baseball stories to write. But for now, there is at least one tiny sliver of hope that there are a few more stories left. He's a non-roster invitee, and that's a long road to climb. But Hamilton seems excited about the challenge. It's a no-risk, potentially-high-reward-if-the-surgery-fixed-his-knee proposition, so... let's see what happens?



6. Dillon Gee (of Cleburne, Texas) is also a Ranger now

Perhaps lost in all the mayhem yesterday: Texas brought home another native son. Gee is the latest in the “baseball spaghetti” that is the Rangers’ 2016-2017 off-season



7. Shawn Tolleson appears headed for Tampa...

...according to Marc Topkins of the Tampa Bay Times. Tolleson was the Rangers closer until he wasn’t, which was approximately .3 seconds after Khris Davis hit a walk-off grand slam and ran around the bases in Oakland while Tolleson and all the Rangers but Adrian Beltre made their way into the first base dugout of the Oakland Colliseum. Beltre was doing this. The next time there was a save opportunity, Sam Dyson got the call. Tolleson was later sent to AAA, then put on the DL, then summarily released. He also inexplicably got an at-bat at Wrigley Field.



8. The Rangers Winter Caravan

...continues this week. Here’s a list of all the upcoming stops:



Wednesday, January 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors, 12250 Research Blvd., Austin, TX 78759

Scheduled to Appear: Jeff Banister, Steve Buechele, Sam Dyson, Eric Nadel

Wednesday, January 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors, 8050 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX 75243

Scheduled to Appear: Joey Gallo, Chi Chi Gonzalez, Jared Hoying

Thursday, January 19, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors, 1101 West Arbrook Boulevard, Arlington, TX 76015

Scheduled to Appear: Sam Dyson, Brett Nicholas, Nomar Mazara

Sunday, January 22, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors, 3305 Dallas Parkway, Plano, TX 75093

Scheduled to Appear: Andrew Cashner, Delino DeShields

Sunday, January 22, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors, 1701 South Cherry Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Scheduled to Appear: Robinson Chirinos, Will Middlebrooks

Monday, January 23, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors, 8668 South Broadway Avenue, Tyler, TX 75703

Scheduled to Appear: Delino DeShields, Will Middlebrooks, Tom Grieve

Tuesday, January 24, 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors, 3201 Lawrence Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Scheduled to Appear: Steve Buechele, Delino DeShields, Will Middlebrooks

Friday, January 27, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors, 5836 North Tarrant Parkway, Fort Worth, TX 76137

Scheduled to Appear: Jeff Banister, A.J. Griffin, Tanner Scheppers

Saturday, January 28: Event with the Frisco RoughRiders at Dr Pepper Ballpark, 10:30-1:00 p.m.

The Rangers will make a stop at Dr Pepper Ballpark, home of their Double-A affiliate, the Frisco RoughRiders.

12:00-1:00 p.m.—Free public autograph session at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

Scheduled to Appear: Jeff Banister, Elvis Andrus, Robinson Chirinos, Chi Chi Gonzalez, A.J. Griffin, Tanner Scheppers. More information is available by going to ridersbaseball.com.

Thursday, February 2, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors, 1523 West State Hwy. 114, Grapevine, TX 76051

Scheduled to Appear: Shin-Soo Choo, Andrew Faulkner

Friday, February 3, 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors, 3950 John Knox Drive (at Cedar Run Road), Abilene, TX 79606

Scheduled to Appear: Andrew Faulkner, others TBA

