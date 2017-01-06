Chase your dreams through your nightmares: The January 6th Baseball Texas Occasionally

ANAHEIM, CA - C.J. Nitkowski #50 of the Texas Rangers throws a pitch during the game against the Anaheim Angels at Edison Field on April 1, 2003 in Anaheim, California. The Angels won 10-0. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images) (Photo: Jeff Gross, 2003 Getty Images)

Date: Friday, January 6th, 2017

Arrivals: Steve Lerud, Jaye Chapman, Travis Snider Brady Dragmire (again, I think)

Departures: David Rollins (probably?)



I have legitimately stopped paying attention to the Rollins / Jenkins / Dragmire saga. For all I know, that list up there might be wholly inaccurate. Brady Dragmire could be playing for Real Madrid by this point. David Rollins might be playing bass for Twenty One Pilots. Who knows? We’ll pick up the plot again on the first day of Spring Training. In the meantime, a day after I wrote an article about how nothing was happening in Texas Rangers world, a lot of things happened in Texas Rangers world, though precisely zero of those things included signing Mike Napoli or Tyson Ross or Colby Lewis or anyone to the Major League roster (though there have been a few minor-league signings.



It’s the January 6th Baseball Texas Occasionally!



BASEBALL STUFF



1. The Rangers have announced that HKS Architecture will design the new ballpark.

HKS is the firm that built Globe Life Park, AT&T Stadium, and a lot of other stadiums around the world. You can read all the details here, or you can let me sum it up for you in a bullet-list.



- Bryan Trubey, the lead designer, said they are looking less at the ~50,000-capacity “new” ballpark, and more at the ~42,000-capacity of, say, Wrigley, Fenway, Ebbetts, or old Tigers stadium.

- The idea for the “walking area” concourses outside the seats is something akin to “pedestrian streets” - think Europe, but a ballpark, and with the ambience of Globe Life Park

- They don’t want the roof to be the primary feature. They’re looking to make it “architecture-first”.

- If the timeline is correct, the Mitch and Susannah Moreland cloning project must already be in full swing.

- (Also, apologies to Susannah Moreland, who I accidentally called “Savannah” in my original tweet.)



2. So long, Buzz and TAG, Hello, Dave and TAG/CJ

When last Rangers fans saw C.J. Nitkowski, he was toiling away for the 2002-2003 Rangers teams, neither of which were very good. But since retiring from pitching, Nitkowski has carved out a decent career as a broadcaster, writer, actor (42), consultant (Pitch), and guy who got photobombed by Pete Rose, spawning a meme. The team (and C.J. himself) announced today that he would be splitting the TV analyst duties with Tom Grieve.



Dave Raymond split time between the TV and radio booths last year, and will now take over the primary play-by-play duties from Busby. Grieve’s schedule has slowly begun to dwindle as he gets older. I talked to him at the Rangers’ toy drive in December, and he seemed ecstatic to have more time at home, so if you’re worried that the guy who’s been with the org since before they came to Texas might be getting gradually pushed out the door, don’t. We’ll be happy to have him for as long as we can.



The same could also be said for Emily Jones, who will also be returning as the primary sideline reporter. I'm not sure if I've said it here before, but Jones is incredible at her job, and I learned a ton from her last year. It's good for the team, the org, and the viewers that she's back.



3. So... Tyson Ross?

While most of the focus this week has on the new stadium and the broadcast announcements, the on-field product also got some hopeful rumor mill material this week when it was tweeted (first by T.R. Sullivan) that Tyson Ross was meeting with the Rangers. Ross, much like his former Padres rotation-mate Andrew Cashner, is one of those guys that has popped up in Ranger-related trade rumors for years now. Cashner signed with the team just a few weeks ago.



Should Ross follow suit, the projected Rangers rotation in 2017 would go Hamels / Darvish / Ross / Perez / Cashner, with A.J. Griffin, Chi Chi Gonzalez, Michael Hauschild, Nick Martinez and Brady Dragmire (MAYBE?) as depth.



4. One name you don’t see up there is Colby Lewis.

We writers all cornered Jon Daniels yesterday at the stadium thing and peppered him with non-stadium questions for awhile (thanks, Jon). One topic that came up was Team Dad and Local Folk Hero Colby Lewis. I’ll let JD take it from here…



“I talked to him over the break, and the door’s open, but I don’t… I don’t know how to best describe it. There’s always going to be a fondness, and a value that we place on Colby–both what he’s done between the lines, and what he’s done for all of us as a man–but right now(…) I don’t foresee anything happening at this point.”



I’ll translate: Dad went to the store to buy a sixer of Bud Light, and it’s been three days, and I don’t think he’s coming back, and it’s gonna hurt real bad when we go visit our friends in, say, Seattle and WHAT ARE YOU DOING HERE, DAD.



Just kidding. I actually think he’ll end up continuing his grumble-dad relationship with Derek Holland in Chicago with the White Sox after they trade Jose Quintana. Don’t @ me.



5. Elvis Andrus has won the Richard Durrett award

Here’s the official press release from the team, along with an announcement about the Rangers awards dinner, which is happening January 20th.

Shortstop Elvis Andrus is the recipient of the 2016 Richard Durrett Hardest Working Man Award, it was announced today by the Dallas-Fort Worth Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

This is the third year that the local BBWAA chapter has presented the award to a player who demonstrates significant improvement over the previous season or seasons. It is named in memory of Richard Durrett, who covered the Rangers for over a decade for the Dallas Morning News and ESPN Radio before his sudden passing on June 17, 2014 at the age of 38.

In 2016 Andrus set career highs with a .302 batting average (44 points higher than in 2015), 8 homers, and 69 RBI while stealing 20+ bases for the eighth consecutive season.

Andrus will be honored at the 2017 Dr Pepper Texas Rangers Awards Dinner, which takes place on Friday, January 20 at Gilley’s Dallas. Tickets for the dinner, which will honor a number of baseball personalities and feature appearances by Texas Rangers past and present, are now on sale at www.texasrangers.com/awards. Tickets for the Dr Pepper Awards Dinner are priced at $100.00 each with tables of ten available for $1000.00. Net proceeds benefit the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation. The dinner will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Gilley’s Dallas is located at 1135 S. Lamar St. in Dallas. The 2017 Dr Pepper Texas Rangers Awards Dinner is also sponsored by FOX Sports Southwest, CBS11/TXA21, and 105.3 The FAN.

6. Former Rangers on the move...

Bobby Wilson has signed a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Yovani Gallardo has been traded from the Baltimore Orioles to the Seattle Mariners for Seth Smith.



7. Steve Lerud and Jaye Chapman and Travis Snider

...have all been signed to minor-league contracts. Lerud is a catcher, and Chapman has MLB experience - most recently with the Cubs in 2012 - but is returning from major hip surgeries. Snider also played in the bigs a bit, most notably in Pittsburgh, where his bench coach was Jeff Banister. Snider’s big-league career never did blossom into what was believed to be its full potential, but - along with Will Middlebrooks - he offers some safety options at first base should the Rangers not sign Napoli and the Rua / Profar / Gallo combo doesn’t pan out. In short, if Travis Snider is playing first base for the Rangers in 2017, something has gone horribly wrong for the Rangers or miraculously right for Travis Snider.



8. Winter Caravan,

The official schedule has been posted! It’s all up at TexasRangers.com, but here, let me save you some time:



Thursday, January 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors, 210 North New Road, Waco, TX 76710

Scheduled to Appear: Tony Barnette, Matt Bush



Friday, January 13, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors, 3204 I-30, Greeneville, TX 75402

Scheduled to Appear: Tony Barnette, Matt Bush



Tuesday, January 17: Event with the Round Rock Express at Dell Diamond, 12 noon

The Rangers will make a stop at Dell Diamond, home of their Triple-A affiliate, the Round Rock Express. The event will be held in the United Heritage Conference Center and doors will open at 11:00 a.m.

Tickets for the luncheon are on sale through the Round Rock Express ticket office (512-255-2255) and online at www.RoundRockExpress.com. Individual general admission tickets are $50. Fans can also reserve a table of eight for $320. The event, presented by Cody Pools, will begin at noon with an autograph session for ticketed attendees following the program.

Scheduled to Appear: Jeff Banister, Steve Buechele, Sam Dyson, Eric Nadel, others TBA



Wednesday, January 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors, 12250 Research Blvd., Austin, TX 78759

Scheduled to Appear: Jeff Banister, Steve Buechele, Sam Dyson, Eric Nadel



Wednesday, January 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors, 8050 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX 75243

Scheduled to Appear: Joey Gallo, Chi Chi Gonzalez, Jared Hoying



Thursday, January 19, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors, 1101 West Arbrook Boulevard, Arlington, TX 76015

Scheduled to Appear: Sam Dyson, Brett Nicholas



Sunday, January 22, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors, 3305 Dallas Parkway, Plano, TX 75093

Scheduled to Appear: Andrew Cashner, Delino DeShields



Sunday, January 22, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors, 1701 South Cherry Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Scheduled to Appear: Robinson Chirinos, Will Middlebrooks



Monday, January 23, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors, 8668 South Broadway Avenue, Tyler, TX 75703

Scheduled to Appear: Delino DeShields, Will Middlebrooks, Tom Grieve



Tuesday, January 24, 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors, 3201 Lawrence Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Scheduled to Appear: Steve Buechele, Delino DeShields, Will Middlebrooks



Friday, January 27, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors, 5836 North Tarrant Parkway, Fort Worth, TX 76137

Scheduled to Appear: Jeff Banister, A.J. Griffin, Tanner Scheppers



Saturday, January 28: Event with the Frisco RoughRiders at Dr Pepper Ballpark, 10:30-1:00 p.m.

The Rangers will make a stop at Dr Pepper Ballpark, home of their Double-A affiliate, the Frisco RoughRiders.

12:00-1:00 p.m.—Free public autograph session at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

Scheduled to Appear: Jeff Banister, Elvis Andrus, Robinson Chirinos, Chi Chi Gonzalez, A.J. Griffin, Tanner Scheppers. More information is available by going to ridersbaseball.com.



Thursday, February 2, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors, 1523 West State Hwy. 114, Grapevine, TX 76051

Scheduled to Appear: Shin-Soo Choo, Andrew Faulkner



Friday, February 3, 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors, 3950 John Knox Drive (at Cedar Run Road), Abilene, TX 79606

Scheduled to Appear: Andrew Faulkner, others TBA



