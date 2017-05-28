Cashner, Gallo, and Rangers snap losing streak(s), beat Blue Jays 3-1

Joey Gallo, just doing things. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Szczerbowski, 2017 Getty Images)

The Rangers had not beaten the Blue Jays since May 15th, 2016. Three games in the ALDS had all gone Toronto’s way, as had the first two games of this series, each game finding some new way to punish the Rangers for their sins and reward the Blue Jays for theirs. But on Sunday, the Rangers finally got some relief, beating the Jays by the exact same 3-1 score that had befallen them in reverse on Saturday.



Much like Saturday, the losing team’s only run was scored by the first batter of the game. Today, it was Kevin Pillar, who led off the game with a double, and later scored on a sacrifice fly by (who else) Jose Bautista.



But Andrew Cashner would not allow another run in his 7 innings, running his fastball up to a season-high 97 mph to strike out Josh Donaldson to end the third inning, and getting three outs on three pitches in the fourth: after walking two batters to begin the inning, he retired Justin Smoak on a one-pitch flyout, and on a 1-0 count, Russell Martin lined into a double play. Rougned Odor caught the ball just a step or two from second base, which had just been vacated by Bautista.



The sixth inning would end on a double play also, but Jose Bautista didn’t slide hard this time. He just ducked his head and slowed down as he approached second base. Ahead of him lumbered a 6’5” 235-lb. Centaur, who deftly caught the soft toss from Elvis Andrus, spun nearly a full rotation to his left and fired the ball to first base. It was a 6-5-3 double play, with Joey Gallo doing the honors, thanks to the shift the Rangers had employed on Kendrys Morales.

Meanwhile, the Rangers didn’t break out of their offensive slumber, exactly, but they did score enough runs to win. In the third inning, Elvis Andrus hit a ball that Josh Donaldson appeared to have a bead on, preparing to make a barehanded throw. But Joe Biagini intercepted the roller, spun and did a strange-looking hop-throw, and Andrus was safe. After a steal of second base, he scored on a Jonathan Lucroy single up the middle.



Andrus also scored the third run of the game, and it was likewise with Lucroy at the plate, but–after Nomar Mazara’s ground rule double put runners at second and third–Andrus sped home on a wild pitch.



As for the second run of the game, well…



Centaurs do magic things.

The blast was 110 miles per hour off Gallo's bat, and it went to left-center field. That's right: an opposite-field home run that never climbed higher than 53 feet above the turf, and screamed over the wall at just a 19-degree angle. The 4th-inning blast also put the Rangers ahead by a 2-1 mark.

But as with any Rangers / Blue Jays game, it couldn’t be easy or simple. In the ninth inning, Matt Bush got two quick outs before Justin Smoak singled up the middle. Then Russell Martin also bounced one off the Rogers Centre turf and between Gallo and Andrus. With runners on first and second, Bush threw his hardest pitches of the day: a slider at 96 mph, and a fastball at an even 100. With the count at 2-2, Tulowitzki hit a harmless grounder to short. Andrus scooped it up, fired to first, and the losing streaks–both to the Blue Jays, and also the overall five-game skid the Rangers had been on–were over.



Texas returns home tonight, and starts a three-game series with Tampa Bay at Globe Life Park on Monday night at 7:05pm. Martin Perez will face Erasmo Ramirez.

© 2017 WFAA-TV