Blue Jays and Bullpens. It's the May 26th Baseball Texas Daily!

Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Friday, May 26th

Rangers’ Record: 24-24 (T-2nd place, 8.0 games behind Houston)

Tonight’s Opponent: Toronto Blue Jays (21-26)

Tonight’s Starters: A.J. Griffin (4-1, 5.02) vs. Mike Bolsinger (0-2, 6.32)

Yeah, yeah. The Rangers tied an MLB record last night in their 6-2 sweep-completing loss to the Red Sox. There. Now that we have that out of the way, let’s look at what’s coming up, and the answer is: a lot. We don’t have a Daily on Day Game days, meaning the next one of these won’t come until after the Toronto series is finished and the Rangers are back in Arlington to face the Rays. So let’s pack this one full of Blue Jays talk, DL returns, and bullpen hopes, and then go watch what will hopefully be an entertaining and hard-fought series. It’s the May 26th Baseball Texas Daily!

BASEBALL STUFF

1. The last time the Rangers and Blue Jays faced each other (in the regular season), Ian Desmond hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning to cap a come-from-behind 7-6 victory for Texas, giving Matt Bush his first MLB win. Jesse Chavez took the blown save in that seventh inning, and eventually also took the loss. He must have been upset about it because he hit Prince Fielder with the first pitch of the 8th inning.



Or maybe he was upset about something else that had happened. Maybe, ohhh I don't know, some occurrence from the top of the 8th inning?



Your browser does not support iframes.

It was the punch that inspired a billion gifs and a lot of writing.

And then some better writing.

And once the fines and suspensions were listed, some immaculate writing.



This will be the Rangers’ first time facing Toronto since that fight, since this space does not recognize the sovereignty of an American League division series that included Canada, which is, if I’m reading Google right, definitely not part of the United States of America. As far as we are concerned, it never happened.

2. Injury updates: Okay, alright, it’s your daily Adrian Beltre update. Beltre got six more at-bats today. Four hits (one double), and fielded two batted balls at third base. He has at least one more day of this before the next scheduled move, which could be More Arizona, Round Rock, Frisco, or a return to the Rangers. Hold your breath.



Now that we have that out of the way, I guess let’s talk about the bullpen.



3A: An Honest Assessment.



OUT:

- Jake Diekman, until probably at least mid-August if not early September.

- Jose Leclerc, for at least a few more days with a bone bruise on his right (pitching) hand’s index finger.

- Mike Hauschild, who is back in the Astros organization

NOT DOING SO WELL LATELY:

- Sam Dyson, whose ERA is 11.93 and has as many losses as strikeouts (5)

- Jeremy Jeffress, who last two outings have been a combined ⅔-inning, 5 runs on 5 hits and 3 walks, though perhaps he is just tired from pitching in 20 of the Rangers’ first 39 games.

- Dario Alvarez, who was bad on Thursday (2 batters faced, one BB, one HBP) hasn’t been terrible, but he has allowed 53% of inherited runners to score.



DOING PRETTY GOOD RIGHT NOW :

- Alex Claudio, who has amassed more WAR (0.6) than Nomar Mazara (0.4) this season

- Matt Bush, who hasn’t been as lights-out as we might expect, but still throws 100mph and has 21 strikeouts in 16 innings.

- Tony Barnette, who had allowed 5 of 9 inherited runners to score entering Thursday’s game, but a clutch double play / strikeout combo puts him on this list, thanks to recency bias.

- Austin Bibens-Dirkx, who has allowed runs in two of his outings, but also saved the bullpen with 4⅔ innings of scoreless relief in Detroit last weekend. You don’t expect Austin Bibens-Dirkx to have an ERA of 2.45 and a WHIP of 0.82, but look it up, he does.

- Keone Kela. Yeah, he gave up that grand slam on May 2nd, but in 9 games since then, he has a win, a save, 4 holds, and has struck out 16 (against 7 walks, 2 hits, and 3 runs) in 9⅔ innings. You’d take fewer walks, but that’s still a good showing.

3B: The Cavalry. The short answer is that there is no cavalry coming. If you’re looking for a power bullpen arm from the minor leagues, well, that was Jose Leclerc. But if the Rangers hope to right the ship (again), they’re going to need some reinforcements. So here’s a list of some possibilities:



- Anthony Bass: he has an ERA of 14.29 in his short time with the big league club this season, but he did strike out 8 in just five innings of work on Thursday in AAA. He also walked three and allowed three runs.

- Jimmy Reyes: he has been in the Rangers org since 2010, and while his numbers aren’t extraordinary, he… is left-handed.

- Tanner Scheppers: remember him? He’s not even on the 40-man roster anymore. Last season, he returned from injury and appeared poised to make the postseason roster. But he had one bad outing in Houston, and now he’s at Round Rock, having thrown 11 innings in 2017. He has allowed 10 runs, all earned, on 18 hits and 5 walks, striking out just six. He’s the biggest name on this list, but he doesn’t appear to be close to the top of the Help Chart.

- Clayton Blackburn: is on the 40-man roster (is also on the 7-day DL). Had an ERA of 15.00 after one game in Sacramento (Giants AAA), then the Rangers claimed him and he had a 1.29 ERA in 2 games for Round Rock. In short, not an immediate option.

- Eddie Gamboa: throws knuckleballs and picks people off. Is 3-4 with an ERA over 7 in Round Rock.

- DIllon Gee: not likely to want to work out of the bullpen, but has now pitched two consecutive shutout outings for Round Rock as a starter. Perhaps if Tyson Ross were not so close to returning, you might bring up Gee as a starter and move Nick Martinez into the bullpen. I’m not sure this would solve anything at all.

- Connor Sadzeck: Throws 102mph, and can hit triple digits in the 8th inning. And really, that sort of starting pitching talent isn’t something you want to mess with too much. But he is the most obvious solution for someone who might be able to come up and strike people out for an inning or two. The fact that he has been working as a starter would be of greater benefit to the Rangers, who could use him for multiple innings. But do they want to derail the path of the guy who is quickly becoming a top SP prospect?

- R.J. Alvarez: 27 strikeouts in 15⅔ innings for Round Rock ...also 18 walks, and a WHIP of 1.91. This blurb could just as easily have been written by a series of emojis ranging from the big smiley one to the one with the green face. Alvarez has always had big-league stuff, though, and he might get a shot.

- Allen Webster: it’s depressing to see the number of Round Rock Express pitchers with an ERA of 7+. Webster was once a top prospect, but now he’s looking more and more like just another guy on that list.

- Wesley Wright: heard through the grapevine that one scout called Wright’s stuff “the most hittable I’ve seen this year.” That’s not encouraging, but he does have a 1.72 ERA and he had a decent Spring. His strikeouts (12) vs. walks (8) aren’t helpful, but in 17 games (15⅔ innings), he has only allowed 3 runs. Add it up, and this doesn’t scream long-term solution, but maybe he can give you an inning or two until Jose Leclerc’s finger or Sam Dyson’s sinker heals.

- Clayton Cook: I don’t know much about Clayton Cook, other than he was garnering some early-season excitement with his performance at the onset of the RoughRiders season, so I’ll list him here. He has 17 strikeouts in 15 innings, but he has also walked 11, and opposing batters are hitting .288 off of him this season. Perhaps a one-level-lower version of R.J. Alvarez.

- Preston Claiborne: the 29-year-old has some big league experience, in 2013 and 2014 with the Yankees. He has also spent time in the Giants organization, and though he spent 2015 in the Marlins org, he has no stats with them, since he missed the season with a shoulder injury. He's the Round Rock closer this year, and his ERA is 1.93; he has also struck out 28 in 18⅔ innings this season, against just six walks. He has been somewhat hittable, (15), but has allowed just one home run. He's not a name you would have heard much, unless you've been following the Express this year, but ...maybe? The downside is that this is his first AAA experience since before the injury. But given the options, perhaps the Rangers are willing to overlook the lack of recent high-level competition.

SO NOW YOU CAN SEE: when you say “bring someone up from the minors!” just how dire that suggestion is.



There’s no Matt Bush coming, unless Claiborne can translate his early AAA success into MLB success, or unless the Rangers decide a year of Connor Sadzeck starting development is worth the risk of calling him up now. And even if they do, there’s no guarantee that he’ll be the answer: for all his six-foot-seven-ness and his 102-mph-ness, he has also had a couple of blow-up outings this season.

If it’s me, I call one or both of them, just to see. But I’m not a GM, or a scout. I’m just a guy that pretends last year’s ALDS never happened.

MUSIC RECOMMENDATION

Today's music recommendation comes from Jared Sandler, who points us in the direction of a collaboration between Danger Mouse, Run the Jewels, and Big Boo. It's called "Chase Me" and it's really good but it's also not a kid-friendly track, heads up.

(Spotify, Apple Music, Website)

During the regular season, these recommendations occasionally come from Rangers players, broadcasters, or other people around the team (here’s a complete list). If there’s a player or person you’d like Levi to ask for a music recommendation, shoot him an e-mail threetwoeephus@gmail.com or a tweet here.

You can follow Levi Weaver on Twitter at @ThreeTwoEephus, or for fewer puns and more straight-forward Baseball News updates, you can follow us at @BaseballTX, or download the app and get in-game updates and notifications by clicking on the logo below!

© 2017 WFAA-TV