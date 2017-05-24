Beltre, Tyson both to go to rehab, to hit and throw, throw throw

Ross' pitch face is fully recovered and completely nasty. (photo: Melisa Oporto, WFAA) (Photo: Melisa Oporto, ©2016 Melisa Oporto. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.)

Date: Wednesday, May 24th

Rangers’ Record: 24-22 (2nd place, 7.0 games behind Houston)

Tonight’s Opponent: Boston Red Sox (23-21)

Tonight’s Starters: Martin Perez (2-5, 3.71) vs. Chris Sale (4-2, 2.19)



The Rangers did work against bad teams and climbed back into the thick of things. Then they won a series against a Detroit Tigers, a team who also seems to be grasping for an identity. But the Red Sox are a good (if underachieving) team. For the Rangers to be taken seriously as legitimate contenders, they’re going to need to be better than last night’s 11-6 mistake. That road doesn’t get any easier tonight: they’ll face Chris Sale, who is having a very Peak Randy Johnson season thus far.

It’s the May 24th Baseball Texas Daily!

BASEBALL STUFF

1. WE HAVE BREAKING ADRIAN BELTRE NEWS! It must have been an announcement or something, because all three beat writers in Boston with the team tweeted about it at roughly the same time: Adrian Beltre is on his way to Arizona, and will play at least three extended Spring Training games there, getting as many at-bats as possible. The nice thing about EST is that Beltre can lead off every inning (good luck keeping anything resembling a box score), so he will get as many as 27 at-bats in the next three days.

This new timeline scraps the old one, which was that Beltre’s final test would be tomorrow, after which he might go to Arizona. Instead, he’ll spend his Thursday taking at-bats against prospects and kids fresh out of high school. After that, he will be re-evaluated. Is the best-case scenario that we could see Adrian Beltre in a Rangers lineup as early as Sunday afternoon in Toronto?

That’s doubtful. It’s more likely that the most optimistic timeline lands him in a lineup against a Rays pitcher in Arlington. Maybe May 29th, just to be symbolic about #29’s return.



2. Speaking of returns, we knew that Tyson Ross was going to throw another rehab start, but we just weren’t sure where that would be. Now we are: Ross will pitch Monday in Omaha for the Express (the other possibility was in Arkansas for the RoughRiders). Ross’ outing last night went about as well as anyone could have hoped: he pitched five innings, (73 pitches, 44 strikes), allowed just two hits, no runs, and one walk, striking out five.



(video courtesy of the Texas Rangers PR dept.)

“I came out feeling strong tonight,” Ross said after the game. “It was nice to get out under the lights. I’ve been pitching in Arizona, so it was nice to have the crowd out there and see the defense playing behind me.”



Ross also talked about what worked for him in his first rehab outing. “I had some good movement on my sinker. I was able to mix speeds and keep hitters off balance and work in my slider.”

As for what he hopes to accomplish on Monday, Ross had this to say: “Pitching is never a finished product, so you’re always working to get better. I’m sure I can do some things better for the next time out and the time after that. That’s just how the season is. I was happy with the way the ball came out tonight and looking forward to improving and getting better next time.”



“It felt like it’s just been a while,” the tall right-hander continued “and I was a little rusty but I was able to get into a rhythm early and execute some pitches. It’s been a long time since the last time I was in the major leagues, but it’s just baseball. The mound is still 60’ 6” away and you just go out there and have fun. I was feeling good and tonight was a nice positive outing.”

3. Chris Sale is the Red Sox’ starter tonight. The Major League record for striking out ten or more batters in consecutive starts is eight. That record is held, in part, by Sale, who did it in 2015, and has done it again this season (Pedro Martinez also accomplished the feat). If Sale whiffs ten or more Rangers tonight, he will stand alone as the only starting pitcher ever to make it nine starts in a row. Here is how good Chris Sale is at striking people out: he already has 95 this season. By comparison, the Rangers’ leader is Yu Darvish, with 68, though to Darvish’s credit, Sale has pitched more innings than Darvish.

Two more innings, to be exact.



Meanwhile, the Rangers’ offense is ninth in all of baseball with 382 strikeouts (hey, at least they’re not the Rays, who are already at 504). Texas set a team record earlier this year when they struck out ten or more times in seven consecutive games; that’s just one shy of the MLB record. That streak ended on May 7th, when they only struck out nine times against Dillon Overton and the Mariners. Delino DeShields bounced to the pitcher to end that game.



The team celebrated the next day by whiffing twelve times. So you may very well see an MLB record set tonight, or you’ll see the Rangers wreck Chris Sale’s opportunity at a big-league record. Either way, it’s a little storyline worth keeping an eye on while we try to discern what’s happening with the bigger storyline.=

MUSIC RECOMMENDATION

Before Amy Winehouse was a tragic story of another artist in the 27 Club, she was an exceedingly talented singer who was at the forefront of the revival of that sound, the one from the 50s and 60s that fused jazz and blues and soul and a brass section into something beautiful. Also, yes, I 100% did choose this music recommendation after I wrote the headline for this article.

(Spotify, Apple Music, Website)

During the regular season, these recommendations occasionally come from Rangers players, broadcasters, or other people around the team (here’s a complete list). If there’s a player or person you’d like Levi to ask for a music recommendation, shoot him an e-mail threetwoeephus@gmail.com or a tweet here.

