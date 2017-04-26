Beltre isn't close, Dyson is, Profar and DeShields speak. It's the April 26th Baseball Texas Daily!

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Tuesday, April 26th

Rangers’ Record: 9-12 (4th place, 5.5 games behind Houston)

Tonight’s Opponent: Minnesota Twins (10-10)

Tonight’s Starters: Hector Santiago (2-1, 2.19) vs. Cole Hamels (1-0, 2.77)



I used to watch days like this transpire as an outsider watching an industry collapse. I would know people that knew people, and maybe I followed some of them on Twitter, but I didn’t know any of them. That changed today with the latest round of ESPN layoffs.

Jean-Jaques Taylor is an interesting guy, and it's equally as valid to say he is an "interested" guy; harboring a persistent sense of academic curiosity. He was one of the first to ask me last year-my first on the job-why I wore mismatched socks every day, and one of the first to ask why I cut my hair this year. I’m not a player, and I’m not even a “somebody”, as far as the baseball media in DFW goes, but Taylor was genuinely interested. He asked me to speak to a sports journalism class last week. Me, still the new guy, who has been in this industry for a year. But Jacques believed I had a story to tell, something useful to share with his students (I’m still not sure what).



Anyway, I know the landscape is changing, and not just at ESPN, or in sports. I was a musician when Napster happened, and touring full-time when Streaming Music decimated even digital sales. I watched that industry completely change, devouring some and holding to the light those who learned to navigate the new world in which we lived. I’m seeing it again now in sports journalism. Many will be plunged under as this all continues to take whatever new shape is forthcoming. Others will keep paddling to the top. Jean-Jacques Taylor is curious. I have no doubts he will emerge somewhere. Godspeed.

BASEBALL STUFF

1. The Rangers lost 8-1 yesterday and I can’t imagine you want to read any more about that, but hey it’s your life, you live it however you want.

2. Adrian Beltre is not close to returning. And it’s been three weeks. You’d think he would be getting closer, especially when he was taking ground balls about a week ago, no?



No.



Jeff Banister talked a little about the progress report: “We didn’t necessarily see the progress results we thought we would see, so we decided to take a step back and get him back to where the soreness and edema is out of there. We weren’t progressing forward at the rate we wanted to.” (Edema, by the way, is essentially just swelling.)

“It’s getting better but not where we expect it to be,” Banister continued. “We’re still in the rehab mode (…) We’re continuing to work on it.”

“Ultimately we want Adrian on the field,” the manager concluded. “We are a much better ballclub with Adrian on the field. But it’s no different…anytime a player is injured for a length of time and not on the field, you better have prepared yourself for that. I think we prepared ourselves. When Adrian is better, that’s when he’ll be on the field.

3. Jurickson Profar is not in the lineup again tonight. He told us what he’s working on in this time when he isn’t going to be in the starting lineup as much:



“I think I was too big (in my swing),” Profar mused. “It all started with the big leg kick that I have now. Last year, it was smaller.” So there’s that: Profar is planning on shortening his swing a little. He was asked if he was frustrated–after being so good during the World Baseball Classic–to be starting so slowly. “No, I think I hit a lot of line drives. If those fall, it would have been a different story. So I’m not going to be mad, or frustrated. Just keep working, and I know I’m going to be good.”

4. Delino DeShields is in the starting lineup today, and he admitted today that he expected that to be a more regular occurrence, especially after his strong Spring Training. “I definitely thought the situation was going to be different. Coming into the year, the mindset was to come into Spring Training, and not win (just) a spot on the roster, but win an everyday job. Granted, Profar had a good Spring, Rua had a good Spring; we made it really tough on these guys, and they had to make a decision. I know it’s hard to try to get us all equal playing time. But I just keep telling myself that opportunity is going to come at some point in the year, and I just gotta be prepared and ready for when that chance comes.”

5. Sam Dyson is expected to return to the 25-man roster sometime this weekend. We asked about how his last few days went, and Dyson, eager as ever, was happy to oblige:

“I spent a little over 48 hours in Austin-- actually in Round Rock, sorry. I went to breakfast a few times, this place called Juan Million, or something? Juan in a Million? It’s pretty (great) I was stuffed. I went to Java Cafe or Cafe Java, one way or the other... Jave Cafe’, maybe?”



How-- how about the pitching?



“Ohhhh that part,” Dyson smiled in spite of himself. “Well… I did well… on about 92% of my pitches. And then the other 8%, I don’t know what happened.” Does he feel that will translate back to success at the big league level? “Well, I need about 40 zeroes in a row to come back to earth, so I don’t freakin know.”



He did eventually answer what we wanted to know: does he feel like he’s ready, and what adjustments does he think need to be made to make him an effective big league pitcher again?



“I guess some decision-making on my part is to be aggressive in the strike zone and challenge guys, rather than nibble and pitch around contact. I’m a contact guy, so (nibbling) was leading to falling behind in the count, so I think going forward, being aggressive, attacking guys, and seeing what happens instead of waiting til I fall behind (in the count (…) Yeah, I’m definitely ready to come back up here and contribute.”

6. Nomar Mazara turns 22 today. He has the day off.



Yeah. 22.

MUSIC RECOMMENDATION

Many thanks to 91.7 KXT for reminding me today: I had intended to listen to Conor Oberst’s new album “Ruminations” when it came out in October. But I know myself, and as someone who occasionally dips beneath the surface of depression, there are times when I know “ehhh now’s not the time.” October was not the time.

But last month, Oberst re-recorded all of the Rumination songs with a full band and added seven new ones. I’m still taking it slowly, but I prefer the first version of “A Little Uncanny”, which sounds like it was recorded with one mic in a room. Oh, and Oberst is going to be in Dallas on May 20th at the Granada Theater, and Phoebe Bridgers, who I told you about a couple of weeks ago, is opening.

(Spotify, Apple Music, Website)



