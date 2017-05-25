'Any more amazing questions?' It's the May 25th Baseball Texas Daily

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) (Photo: Sean M. Haffey, 2017 Getty Images)

Date: Thursday, May 25th

Rangers’ Record: 24-23 (2nd place, 7.0 games behind Houston)

Tonight’s Opponent: Boston Red Sox (24-21)

Tonight’s Starters: Nick Martinez (1-2, 4.33) vs. Drew Pomeranz (3-3, 4.97)

The readers and writer alike shuffle into the room. No one makes any eye contact with anyone else, or says a word. A gray pall has settled over the sterile room, and while the colors red and blue can be recognized, they all seem to have a thin layer of cloud-cover-film dulling the jerseys and shirseys and low-hanging flags.The room is a soft cacophony of sighs and unintelligible snorts that sound vaguely like they rhyme with “Hyphen” or “Bison” ("Die son"? Surely not. That seems dark.)



Gradually and with heavy hesitation, the writer trudges to the podium and leans in. The microphone feeds back briefly, to the further annoyance of everyone in the room. He leans one elbow on the podium and runs the connected hand through his disheveled hair. For the first time now, he looks upon the assembled readers…



They throw up their hands and shake their heads as the words come out: “It’s the May 25th Baseball Texas Daily.”

1. “Any more ...amazing questions from y’all?”

That was the way Sam Dyson’s interview ended after last night’s 9-4 loss in Boston.



Allow me to start by saying this: we are all lucky to follow a team that has some amazing people covering it. From the radio and TV guys, through the T.R. Sullivan / Evan Grant / Jeff Wilson / Stefan Stephenson combo of beat writers, and especially one Emily Jones, who is without peer when it comes to building respectful and good-natured working relationships with the players and coaches.



I’m still new at this, so let me be a little honest: it’s hard to ask questions after a loss! Especially an infuriating and gross one like last night. I’m a naturally empathetic guy, so when I see Sam Dyson go out and blow a lead, my first thought is not “fire that bum!” it’s “Ughhhh he has worked his whole life for this, and he worked his way all the way up to being a closer on a division champion, and now it’s all falling apart, and he doesn’t seem to have any clue why. That suuucks for him.”



If I were in his shoes, after all the pressure I was putting on myself, after the conversations with the coaches and the teammates that I’m sure he feels he has let down… I can’t imagine I would want to have a TV camera pointed at me and questions asked, especially if they were the same questions I didn’t have an answer for the first few times they were asked of me.



But there are only so many ways to ask “I need a quote from you about why you were awful tonight.”

(Full disclosure: oftentimes, I don’t have to. T.R. or Emily or Evan will ask what I had wondered about, and I don't have to add unnecessary noise to the interaction)



I’ll take it one step further: some of my best friends on this planet remind me of Sam Dyson. People it took a long time to get to know, and who have a reputation of being …”grumpy”. And yet, under the thick outer layer of Ogre, well, they end up being genuinely good-hearted and loyal friends. These people are often my people, and it’s why I’ve been okay with stone-faced Sam Dyson obfuscating or giving sarcastic answers sometimes, especially when his professional world is in a tailspin. It's not often that members of the press become friends with players, and I have no expectation of that. But Dyson has a dry sense of humor, so sometimes what appears rude is just his way of making jokes. I can live with that.



But I’m not going to make a single excuse for this one. Dyson was the story last night. He faced seven batters, and retired none of them. The Rangers led 3-1 when he entered the game, and trailed 7-3 when he left. And it was far from the first bump in Dyson’s road this year. This is a problem, and it is costing his team wins-- wins they desperately need, if they are to catch the quick-start Astros for the division lead. They could have gained a game in the standings last night.



But they didn't. And no one wanted to talk to Sam Dyson last night, but Lesley McCaslin, T.R. Sullivan, Evan Grant, and Jeff Wilson did the unpleasant part of their job, and they turned on their cameras and recorders, and they walked up to Sam Dyson, looked him in the eye, and asked these questions:



Lesley: What happened out there tonight?

Dyson: You wanna recap it for me?

Lesley: No, not really.

Dyson: Let’s see. Martin threw the ball really well. Then I came on with two guys on, and couldn’t get an out, so… I think everyone saw the same thing I did.

Jeff Wilson: (unintelligible, off-camera: something about ground balls)

Dyson: It is unfortunate. Sometimes they hit them where they are, sometimes they hit them where they aren’t.

Lesley: What did Chirinos have to say to you over there?

Dyson: Just to fight through it. That’s kind of what it’s been since the first series of the year for me. To continue to execute and get out there and pitch, and (muffled) through.

Evan Grant: So there’s no difference in anything from one day to the other, in terms of--

Dyson: No.

Evan: ...feeling…

Dyson: No. You tried asking me that the other day. Everything is the same. If I get my ass handed to me, then something’s wrong.

(long pause)



Dyson: Or “arse”, I don’t know. (slight smile)

(unintelligible back-and-forth between Grant and Dyson)

Dyson: You can use ‘arse’ if you want to use ‘arse’

Evan: (unintelligible banter, off-camera)

Dyson: Any more… amazing questions from y’all?

I’m not going to make any excuses for Sam Dyson, on the field or off. He’s an adult, and doesn’t need me to. It was an inconsiderate way to end an interview with people who were just doing their job - people who have given him as much space as they can this season, and who are acutely aware that no one wants to be having these conversations.



It’s also possible that he thought he was being funny.

But in the moments right after a 7-batter, no-outs performance that bumps your season ERA up to 11.93 for the season, the barbs land a little more squarely than the punchlines.

2. Adrian Beltre’s first day of rehab work in Arizona went thusly: five innings of defensive work at third base (though zero balls were hit to him). 6 plate appearances, 2 walks, three flyouts, and one groundout, and running at about 50%, according to Jeff Wilson at the FWST. Beltre will play at least three days in Arizona before being reevaluated.



3. The game is supposed to start at 7:10pm Eastern Time in Boston (6:10pm Texas Time), but the forecast is calling for rain until about 10pm EST. The Rangers are not scheduled to return to Fenway this season, so the teams will do all they can to get the game in, but for TV viewers back home, it might ruin the glory of the 6pm East Coast start.



After tonight, the team travels to Toronto for the first time since last year’s ALDS. More on that tomorrow, along with a full breakdown of the bullpen thus far, and an in-depth dive into where some help might be found.



As I type this, John Blake has graced us with some Blaking News:



MUSIC RECOMMENDATION

Today’s music recommendation features a great band with a ridiculous name! That’s right, it’s Ashes/Axis, the latest record from Cuddle Magic. That’s right, Cuddle Magic. Give it a listen before you dismiss it, though. The record is great, and perfect for driving - it was on repeat as I drove around Michigan and Ohio last weekend.

