Andrus and Odor walk it off; Rangers beat Royals 2-1

This all started when A.J. Griffin got the gout.

Who gets the gout? Google tells me that Alexander the Great, John Calvin, Beethoven, Da Vinci, Christopher Columbus, and Karl Marx all had it. Benjamin Franklin once wrote a poem about it:

FRANKLIN: Eh! Oh! eh! What have I done to merit these cruel sufferings?

GOUT: Many things; you have ate and drank too freely, and too much indulged those legs of yours in their indolence.

FRANKLIN: Who is it that accuses me?

GOUT: It is I, even I, the Gout.



Benjamin Franklin was many things, but he was a pitiful poet. And I know that’s a weird way to start a story about a Rangers walk-off win, but frankly, this situation warrants it. Why? Because A.J. Griffin was supposed to start tonight’s game and he didn’t. Because he had the gout. A starting pitcher missed playing time in a baseball league that doesn’t have the words “community” or “softball” anywhere in the name.

With Griffin out, the Rangers called up Nick Martinez, who proceeded to pitch 5⅓ innings of no-hit baseball because baseball is a whimsical beast that sometimes produces magic.



When Martinez finally did give up a hit, it was to Drew Butera. Butera, like Martinez, was not originally scheduled to be in this baseball game, but when Salvador Perez had neck stiffness this afternoon, the Royals made a last-minute change to the lineup. Butera’s single eked just to the left of a diving Joey Gallo at third base, and just to the right of Elvis Andrus, tipping off his glove and into left field.



Andrus stood and slapped his glove in frustration.

A grounder-to-advance-the-runner later, Mike Moustakas also singled. Butera’s run matched Mike Napoli’s home run that had sought out the jut-out right field corner and escaped the playing field in the second inning. The game was tied at one.



It would stay that way for a bit. In a game of one-upsmanship that resembled the series opener (in which both teams were scoreless until the walkoff in the 13th inning), neither Martinez nor Royals starter Ian Kennedy budged until they were removed after 7 innings. The Royals sent out Joakim Soria, Travis Wood, and ultimately, Peter Moylan. The Rangers trotted Alex Claudio and Matt Bush to the hill. No one allowed a run.

...until the bottom of the ninth.



With Moylan on the mound, Rougned Odor hit a screaming 103mph line drive to left field for a leadoff single. With the count 1-0 to Elvis Andrus, Odor bolted for second. Andrus swung and missed.



“It was a hit and run,” Jeff Banister admitted after the game with a wry smile.



“I always tell whoever is hitting in front of me 'whenever we give the hit and run signal, don’t try to actually hit and run'," Andrus said after the game. "I always want them to try to steal second base, because if I miss any nasty sinker, it’s going to be hard for the catcher to regroup and make a good throw to second, so I gotta give a lot of credit to Odor for being aggressive.”



Was it a nasty sinker?



“It was really nasty, yes.”

With Odor now at second base, Elvis took ball two, then fouled off another pitch.



Then came a pitch that was not a nasty sinker.



“A slider,” Elvis said. “I was so happy when I saw it, I was like ‘thank the Lord’.”



Elvis swung hard and splashed the ball between left-fielder Alex Gordon and the foul line. Odor sprinted hard around third. Gordon stopped sprinting hard for the ball. For the second time in three games, a batting helmet went smash at home plate. Elvis weaved through his teammates like a halfback.



The Rangers have won the first three of the four-game series against the Royals, and I left off one name from that list in the introduction: Charlemagne. That’s because I knew there was no logical way whatsoever to tie-in my introduction and my conclusion: once again, a case of the gout did in the Royals. That’s it, that’s the joke, good night everyone.



