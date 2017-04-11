Adrian Beltre is going to be out for awhile. It's the April 11th Baseball Texas Daily

Here is a preview of every Adrian Beltre game photo for awhile. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Date: April 11th

Rangers’ Record: 2-4 (4th, 2.5 games behind LAA)

Tonight’s Opponent: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in California the Southern Part but not San Diego

Tonight’s Starters: Cole Hamels (0-0, 4.50) vs. Tyler Skaggs (0-1, 8.44)



It’s weird to have two off-days in the first week of the season. I spent mine neck-deep in a spreadsheet for something I’m working on and I missed *checks Twitter* nothing good.



We’ll not be seeing Adrian Beltre tonight, and I don’t want to concern you, but it does make me recall something Jeff Banister said on Sunday that raised a little suspicion for me at the time. (Edit: Yeah, it's bad.) Meanwhile, we have a few other injury updates, a music recommendation (as usual), and a dumb game that makes no sense, but it’s fun anyway. It’s the April 11th Baseball Texas Daily!

BASEBALL STUFF



1. The Rangers won on Sunday, and Joey Gallo gave us a lot to hope on. Here’s the recap.



2. Andrew Cashner threw 76 pitches in an extended Spring Training game last night in Surprise, Arizona. His line went as follows: 5.0 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts. He has re-joined the team in Anaheim, and the team has said that his next step is “TBA”. The obvious question is: will he be the starter on April 15th (which would be regular rest), or will the team bring up Nick Martinez or Eddie Gamboa or someone else to make that start while Cashner gets one more rehab turn in the minors?



Cashner has told us that he and the team have agreed that he wants to get to 90 pitches before he is activated. That would imply one more rehab start.



3. So, about Adrian Beltre... Not only was he not activated on Sunday when he became eligible, but Jon Daniels said on the Ben & Skin show yesterday that he would not be activated for tonight, either. It’s rather unusual, especially with Adrian Beltre, to announce that sort of thing more than 24 hours in advance. But lo, when the lineup for tonight’s game was announced, it confirmed: no Beltre.



But if you think that’s weird, here’s something that seems a little more ominous to me: an answer (or rather a non-answer) we got from the manager on Sunday. After telling us that Beltre had gone through a “heavy workout” the day before (including running on the bases), he was asked if there was a possibility that Beltre would play Tuesday (today).



“Right now… again, this is a day-to-day process. There’s no timetable on anything that we’ve put together. I don’t think that I’ve given any timetable anywhere on anything. It is truly a day to day. (He had a) heavy workload (Saturday), I told you we’d see how he felt afterwards, after the treatments. Today (Sunday) is an off-day for him. When he’s ready, we’ll get him in the game, we’ll get him going, but there is no timetable.”



“How did Beltre feel afterwards?” another reporter asked.



“Well, I think-- obviously, he’s sore, because of his heavy workload, but more ‘work soreness’ than anything else.”



Beltre was unavailable to speak to us on Saturday or Sunday.



Any other player, this would be a non-issue. But Beltre has played through excruciating pain before. Sure, it’s early in the season. Get right. But from a purely speculative standpoint, I find it hard to believe that Adrian Beltre was healthy enough to go through a heavy workout, eligible to come off the disabled list, and just hasn’t. Unless something happened in the workout.



This is purely speculation. I don’t have any information to corroborate it other than what I’ve given you here.



(EDIT: Just after I wrote this, the news came out in Anaheim: Beltre did tweak his calf muscle on Saturday. He is awaiting the results of an MRI, but isn’t expected to be activated any time soon. Welcome to the full-time gig for awhile, Joey Gallo.)



4. Tanner Scheppers started his rehab assignment on Sunday with the Round Rock Express. He pitched ⅔-inning, allowing one hit and one walk, but no runs. He struck out one. Keone Kela picked up the save on Monday night, pitching a perfect 9th inning and striking out two.



5. Cole Hamels throws for the Rangers tonight. He spoke with T.R. Sullivan about how he is dealing with the aging process as a pitcher, saying that he is planning on staying in the league for 20 years, and talking about how his time with the Phillies working with Cliff Lee, Roy Oswalt, Roy Halladay, and Jamie Moyer helped him learn

