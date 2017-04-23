Actually, the Rangers are good now. Texas wins 5-2, sweeps Kansas City.

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

“He was like, ‘yeah, those are the only two they’re getting today’. It’s good to see that.”

Those words didn’t come from Yu Darvish’s usual translator. No, those were relayed to the media by Venezuelan catcher Robinson Chirinos, when asked what Darvish said on the mound after giving up back-to-back home runs in the top of the third inning on Sunday.



Nothing was lost in the translation: Darvish’s prophecy was precisely the way things played out and the Rangers beat the Royals 5-2 to complete a sweep of Kansas City and pull to within a game of .500.



The home runs were by Mike Moustakas and Jorge Bonifacio. If the latter doesn’t sound familiar, it’s because he began the day with a total of three Major League at-bats, all this weekend in Texas, and none of them resulting in a hit. He changed the latter in the first inning with a single, and in the third, he stood in against Darvish as the buzz from Moustakas’ blast was still dying down. He reinvigorated it with a 421’ shot to left field. “In my second game to hit a homer and my first base hit,” Bonifacio nodded after the game. “I’m not going to forget this day.”



Someone else who should remember this day: Yu Darvish. After struggling to hold a lead in his last outing, leading him to admit this week that he did approach batters differently with a lead than in a tie game, Darvish bore down and wrecked house after Texas took the lead.



Here’s how that happened: with the score 2-0 after the home runs, the Rangers immediately battled back in the bottom of the third. Shin-Soo Choo singled, advanced to second on a hit-and-run groundout by Nomar Mazara, and scored when Elvis Andrus, hitting in the cleanup spot for the first time in his career, singled him home.



Then in the fourth, everything went belly-up for Royals starter Jason Hammel. He walked Ryan Rua. He hit Joey Gallo with a pitch. He hit Robinson Chirinos with another pitch that was initially called foul, but after Jeff Banister called for a review, the home offices in New York overturned the call and sent Chirinos to first. The bases were now loaded with nobody out.



Jurickson Profar walked.

The Rangers had not even put a single ball in play, and they had tied the game. The Royals went to the bullpen, bringing in Scott Alexander.



Alexander did his job, really. He got three outs on three pitches. Unfortunately for the Royals, the second pitch was a Carlos Gomez groundout that scored Gallo. Shin-Soo Choo grounded into a double play on the next pitch, but the Rangers led 3-2, and the damage was done.



Well, most of the damage. There was a bit more destruction left in the tank. Joey Gallo and Robinson Chirinos, each of whom had hit two home runs on Friday night, now each added another, Gallo’s in the sixth inning and Chirinos’ in the 8th. It was 5-2, and time for Matt Bush to take the mound in his first save opportunity since Sam Dyson was removed from the role.



Flyout, strikeout, flyout, ballgame.



The (9-10) Rangers completed the sweep, and will now face the (8-10) Minnesota Twins in a three-game series starting tomorrow. Phil Hughes and Martin Perez will be the starters.

QUOTES

Yes, that felt the strongest since I came back from Tommy John surgery. I wanted to keep making pitches. I didn’t want to give up another run after that. I just wanted to make my pitches after that." - Yu Darvish

“It was an amazing series. It was a great series for the series and it means a lot. The way we played in this series id the way we want to look like as a team. What makes it exciting is offensively we are not where we want to be. Our pitching was good this series and our offense will catch up.” - Elvis Andrus

“That was a nice series. The first game walkoff gave us some momentum and had a lot to do with it. Our pitching came out this series, threw strikes, worked quickly and got us in the dugout. That really helped us put up some runs.” - Joey Gallo

“He was extremely sharp. I think after the third, he faced the minimum. He seemed to get stronger as the game went on. Eighteen of twenty-nine first-pitch strikes, and he was only behind in five different counts, five different hitters. 10 of 29, he had 2-strike counts. The slider played well today, the back foot to the left-handers, and I think the changeup played well for him, but I think as you saw the game go on, the addition of the velocity on the fastball was there. I think at some point he was up to 97 but really emptied the tank there in the 8th" - Jeff Banister

© 2017 WFAA-TV