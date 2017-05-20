"A long time." Adrian Beltre's recovery continues.

Photo by Levi Weaver, WFAA

Date: Saturday, May 20th

Rangers’ Record: 23-20 (3rd place, 6.5 games behind Houston)

Win Streak: 10

Tonight’s Opponent: Detroit Tigers (20-20)

Tonight’s Starters: A.J. Griffin (4-0, 3.15) vs. Justin Verlander (3-3, 4.47)

Thanks to Sam Hale for taking over the Daily duties yesterday (and also for stealing what was going to be today’s music recommendation, one Cameron Matthew Ray).

I was in Toledo, Ohio last night for a wedding; an old friend who I met nearly a half a lifetime ago. You hear the phrase “Everything changes, but everything stays the same” when you’re young, and either you admit you don’t understand it or you pretend you do, but it isn’t until you’ve lived what feels like a few lifetimes between seeing a good friend that you truly understand it.

Baseball is a metaphor for life, I admitted long ago. The Rangers are in Detroit, where once stood the old Tigers stadium, a peer to Fenway and Wrigley. Ian Kinsler is here, but is in the navy and white now. Pudge Rodriguez is 45 years old, an alumnus of both organizations, doing a live Q&A on the big screen in a Tigers jacket, when in a few months, he will be in Cooperstown holding a plaque of himself in a Rangers cap. Prince Fielder is somewhere to the four corners of the world. And yet, tonight, there will be baseball, same as it ever was. Everything changes, but everything stays the same.

BASEBALL STUFF

1. Adrian Beltre, one can infer, is annoyed to be talking about it. He is annoyed to be talking about it, one can futher infer, because he is annoyed that there is an “it” to be talked about. He has been on the disabled list before in his career, but it has always seemed that he was in control of when he returned. “When Adrian Beltre declares himself ready,” the prevailing wisdom has maintained, “then he is ready.”

Only this time, after injuring his left calf on Valentine’s Day, he declared himself ready to play in the WBC. “In the Classic, I was fine,” he insists today, his brows furrowed. “And the first two games I played in Spring Training after that, I felt fine, until I felt that…” he wipes his brow of the sweat that has accumulated while he is standing in front of the eight or ten media members who have been waiting to talk to him, a sweat that came from running in spikes, finally, honest-to-goodness running on the basepaths for the first time since… “that injury on my right side.”

The injury to the right calf is the one that has kept him out of action this entire season. And it was going through the Adrian Beltre Recovery Schedule that he had a setback, pushed it too hard, too early, like he was able to do in years before.

But now, he is 38, a superhero who plays baseball with a child’s mischief. Thirty-eight does not heal in exactly the same way that twenty-six, or even thirty-four did. For the first time in a long time, he has been forced to submit his will to that of the training staff, to forego his natural I-can-do-it-let-me-just-do-this impatience for an acceptance of a schedule, a plan that originates somewhere outside the stubborn spirit that has worked so many times before.

If you didn’t know all of that, you might not know that Adrian Beltre is annoyed.

But now you have context, so when you watch this video, you get the whole joke.





If you can’t watch the video, here is a transcript:

“Yeah, we’re going to keep going through the process. Hopefully run in Boston again. I don’t know how many days I’m going to run there, not quite sure yet. Then after that, we’re going to talk about maybe… come back… go to Arizona for 2-3 weeks, and then we’ll see.” (smiling) “Hey, it’s a possibility. I do whatever the trainers tell me to do, so…”

You get the feeling that behind closed doors, the conversations have been more, shall we say, in-depth. He wants to be on the field. But he also admits that the trainers' plan is working. “Obviously, I don’t want to jeopardize that process; I don’t want to jump to any conclusions early. I don’t want to (have) a setback. That’s why the trainers, they come in and they take it slowly, so that’s what I’m doing, and so far, it’s working.”

The mischief is still in place (“I mean, I’m fast. Sometimes, when I’m jogging, to you guys it looks like I’m running fast”). The will to play has never left. And it appears that, barring a setback, Adrian Beltre will be back on the field sooner, rather than later. The team is winning, unlike two weeks ago when Beltre was told to go take a couple of days off to visit his family in California. It’s easier to be patient in the middle of a ten-game winning streak than in an early-season collapse.

“So you haven’t felt this good in…” one reporter asks, trailing off to allow Beltre to answer. Now the mischief is gone. There are no trainers to tell him to wait, no one informing him when he can and cannot play. There is only a leading question, and and Beltre has an opportunity to speak for himself. He does so without hesitation.

“A long time.”

2. So, the Texas Rangers have won ten games in a row. Where once–ten days ago, to be exact–they appeared on the brink of being early sellers, Texas has quickly vaulted themselves into the fifth-best record in the American League. Mid-May is much too early to look at Wild Card standings as anything but a mile marker, but Texas is now the second Wild Card team, trailing Baltimore by 2.5 games and leading Cleveland and Boston by a half-game and a game, respectively.

This is the fourth-longest winning streak in franchise history. May 12-27th, 1991 is the team record; they won 14 games in a row that season. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves just yet.

3. Pitcher wins are an increasingly archaic statistic, but fun facts are still fun facts: as Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News pointed out yesterday on Twitter, each of these ten wins have featured a different Rangers winning pitcher.

4. Tyson Ross threw a bullpen today, and so far everything is going well. He will pitch for Round Rock against Las Vegas on Tuesday.

5. Jose Leclerc saw Dr. Thomas DiLiberti at the Dallas Hand Center in Dallas yesterday. The diagnosis: slight tendinitis of the index finger on his right hand. He got an injection, and will be out for several days, remaining in Texas and working out at TMI.

6. Matt Bush is unavailable tonight after pitching in the previous two games.



MUSIC RECOMMENDATION

I don’t know if you remember a band called Margot and the Nuclear So & So’s, but I certainly do. I once played a show once in Pontiac Michigan in the smaller room of a venue called the Crofoot on the same night they were playing the bigger room. They were kind to a smaller act when they didn’t have to be, and brought me to their dressing room to share in the small stash of snacks and drinks the venue had provided them. I heard their lead singer just outside the door, calling a half-dozen or more radio stations, dutifully reading a script. “Hi this is Richard from Margot and the Nuclear So and So’s. When I’m in Fort Wayne Indiana, I listen to (whatever radio station).”

Today’s music recommendation isn’t Margot and the Nuclear So & So’s, however. It’s a solo album from Richard Edwards, that singer I heard calling all those radio stations a half-decade or more ago. It’s called “Lemon Cotton Candy Sunset”. I liked Margot, but this is better, I think. He’s a better writer now. It’s a good album, and it feels like it’s going to be in high rotation for awhile for me.

(Spotify, Apple Music, Website)

During the regular season, these recommendations occasionally come from Rangers players, broadcasters, or other people around the team (here’s a complete list). If there’s a player or person you’d like Levi to ask for a music recommendation, shoot him an e-mail threetwoeephus@gmail.com or a tweet here.

You can follow Levi Weaver on Twitter at @ThreeTwoEephus, or for fewer puns and more straight-forward Baseball News updates, you can follow us at @BaseballTX, or download the app and get in-game updates and notifications by clicking on the logo below!

© 2017 WFAA-TV