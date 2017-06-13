A Black Mile to the Surface: it's the June 13th Baseball Texas Daily!

Hold on to a loved one: it's about to get interesting. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Tuesday, June 13th, 2017

Rangers’ Record: 31-32 (T-2nd, 12.0 games behind Houston Astros)

Tonight’s Opponent: Houston Astros (44-21)

Tonight’s Starters: Nick Martinez (1-3, 4.88) vs. Brad Peacock (3-1 3.15)

Well this has gotten interesting. Not “Wow, we have a pennant race in June” interesting; there's still a long way to go before that becomes a sane conversation to have. Like, a long way. 12 games out is still a lot.



But at 1.5 games out in the Wild Card race, we are at least to “Let’s tap the brakes on the fire sale talk” interesting. The Rangers have not only swept the Washington Nationals, but now they have won the first game of the three-game series against the Astros. Even if they lose tonight and tomorrow, they will end this “impossible” road trip closer to the Astros in the standings than when they started it.



Additionally, Adrian Beltre’s ankle only kept him out of the lineup a few days, Carlos Gomez has started a rehab assignment, Tyson Ross has finished his, and Cole Hamels is throwing live batting practice. Are the Rangers on the verge of making another miraculous run?



Also, the draft is happening, and we have you covered.



It’s the June 13th Baseball Texas Daily!

BASEBALL STUFF

1. Well, we did a draft! The Rangers had three first-day picks, and will have made eight more by day’s end. Our own Kevin Carter was on the conference call with Jon Daniels and Rangers Director of Scouting Kip Fagg, and he will continue to keep us updated over here. In the meantime, if you want a compelling human interest story, look no further than second-round pick Hans Crouse.

2. Tyson Ross is finished with his rehab assignment. SInce he last pitched on Friday, he wasn’t going to make it back in time to start today (the Rangers selected the Nick Martinez half of the Nick Martinez / Dillon Gee pushmi-pullyu). Instead, it seems likely that Ross’ Rangers debut will come on Friday. Andrew Cashner is slated to pitch tomorrow’s series finale in Houston, and–after the day off–Martin Perez is currently scheduled to open the home series against Seattle, but could be moved back a day to get an extra day of rest. In addition to getting the rotation an extra day of rest, there’s also the factor of not letting Ross get too much: by Friday, Ross will be on seven days’ rest.



Short version: the more likely scenario seems to be that Ross starts Friday, Perez on Saturday, and Bibens-Dirkx slides back into the place of Martinez/Gee, sending one of them back to AAA and the other into the long relief role.



3. Carlos Gomez is (temporarily) a Frisco Roughrider, starting tomorrow. Gomez went a combined 2-for-8 with a walk over the weekend in Round Rock, playing DH in both games. He was seen on the bench during the Rangers 6-1 victory in Houston last night, and will play for Frisco Wednesday and Thursday before being reevaluated. As best I can ascertain, he could be back in the Rangers lineup as early as Friday for the series opener against Seattle.



Additionally, he took live batting practice in Houston today, when...



4. Cole Hamels threw to Gomez, Jared Hoying, and Ryan Rua, according to Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. It was just two sets of fifteen pitches, but manager Jeff Banister said afterwards that Hamels’ next outing could be a rehab start.

5. The Rangers made a minor trade today, acquiring Joely Rodriguez from the Phillies for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Rodriguez has 18 strikeouts and 15 walks in 27 innings this season in Philadelphia to go along with his 6.33 ERA. If I had to guess, I’d say this move isn’t so much about bringing Rodriguez to Arlington as it is stocking up the AAA bullpen so that someone (Preston Claiborne, maybe?) can get a shot at the big-league level, but that’s purely conjecture.

6. Pudge Rodriguez is going into the Hall of Fame this year. That’s not news. What is news is that the Rangers have announced the details for the weekend of August 11-12th when Rodriguez will be honored by the Rangers and his number will be retired. Here’s all you need to know if you want to be involved, courtesy of the Texas Rangers PR department:

Dr Pepper Hall of Fame Luncheon on August 11

The weekend will begin with the Dr Pepper Hall of Fame Luncheon on Friday, August 11 at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel. Rodriguez will be honored by a number of special guests including Hall of Fame second baseman Roberto Alomar, National Baseball Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson, and Rangers Hall of Famers and former teammates. Rodriguez joins Roberto Clemente, Orlando Cepeda, and Alomar as natives of Puerto Rico to earn Hall of Fame election.

The Hall of Fame Luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. and tickets are priced at $100 each. The net proceeds will benefit the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation. Tickets can be purchased at texasrangers.com/halloffame or by calling 817-622-7883. Other luncheon sponsors include FOX Sports Southwest, 105.3 The FAN, TXA21, and CBS11.

Pre-game Ceremony to Retire #7 on August 12

Rodriguez will become the third Ranger to have his uniform number retired by the club when #7 is added to the left field façade of Globe Life Park prior to the game on Saturday, August 12. The on-field ceremony will begin at approximately 6:45 p.m., and first pitch of the Houston Astros-Rangers game has been moved back to 7:35 p.m.

Alomar and Idelson will participate in the festivities with members of Rodriguez’ family, Rangers’ Hall of Famers, and former teammates also in attendance. A number of other special highlights are also planned. The first 15,000 fans entering Globe Life Park that evening will receive a PowerAde/Walmart Pudge Rodriguez Baseball HOF Bobblehead.

Hall of Fame Plaque on Display

The National Baseball Hall of Fame will have Rodriguez’ actual Hall of Fame plaque on display on the Globe Life Park in Arlington concourse on August 11 and 12. Fans can view and take photos of the bronze Hall of Fame plaque on Friday from 5:30 p.m.-end of the game (game time is 7:05 p.m.) and on Saturday from 8:00 p.m.-end of the game.

The plaque will make its way from Cooperstown, New York in time to also be on display at Friday’s Dr Pepper Hall of Fame Luncheon in Fort Worth. The plaque is on permanent display at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

Rodriguez will join Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan (#34) in 1996 and former manager Johnny Oates (#26) in 2005 with retired Rangers’ numbers. In addition, Major League Baseball retired the number 42 worn by Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson, the first African-American player in the major leagues, in 1997,

The Rangers’ weekend to honor Rodriguez will take place following his induction to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Rodriguez joins first baseman Jeff Bagwell and outfielder Tim Raines as BBWAA selections in the Hall of Fame class of 2017. They will join former Royals and Braves General Manager John Schuerholz and former commissioner Allan H. “Bud” Selig as the inductees in the Class of 2017 on Sunday, July 30 in Cooperstown, New York.

MUSIC RECOMMENDATION

SOUND THE ALARMS: MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA HAS A NEW SONG AND THERE IS A NEW ALBUM NEXT MONTH AHHHHHH. The song is called The Gold and the album is called A Black Mile to the Surface, and also, they’re going to be at House of Blues on September 10th and we should all go. The Rangers play a day game that day, I already checked, let’s do it!

(Spotify, Apple Music, Website)

During the regular season, these recommendations occasionally come from Rangers players, broadcasters, or other people around the team (here’s a complete list). If there’s a player or person you’d like Levi to ask for a music recommendation, shoot him an e-mail threetwoeephus@gmail.com or a tweet here.

You can follow Levi Weaver on Twitter at @ThreeTwoEephus, or for fewer puns and more straight-forward Baseball News updates, you can follow us at @BaseballTX, or download the app and get in-game updates and notifications by clicking on the logo below!

© 2017 WFAA-TV