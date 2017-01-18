Jeff Bagwell elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Share This Story

Jeff Bagwell, former National League MVP, four-time All-Star and the Astros' all-time leader in home runs and RBI, was finally elected to the Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

It is the seventh year Bagwell has appeared on the Hall of Fame ballot. His name was on 315 of last year's 440 ballots (71.6 percent).

Bagwell will be the second Astro enshrined in Cooperstown. Craig Biggio -- Bagwell's teammate throughout his 15 years in Major League Baseball -- was inducted in 2015.

The Connecticut native, originally drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 1989, played his entire 15-year career with the Houston Astros beginning in 1991. Most of those seasons were played in the pitcher-friendly Astrodome where the former first baseman won the National League Rookie of the Year, was named an NL All-Star for four years and earned various awards while setting numerous franchise records.

Bagwell retired after the 2005 season in which the Astros reached the World Series for the first time in franchise history. He helped Houston reach the postseason six times.

Accolades

1991 National League Rookie of the Year (first Astro in franchise history to earn the award)

1994 National League Most Valuable Player (one of nine players to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in a career)

Four-time National League All-Star (1994, 1996, 1997, 1999)

1994 Gold Glove winner

Three-time Silver Slugger winner (1994, 1997, 1999)

Only first baseman and one of 10 players all-time with more than 400 home runs and 200 stolen bases

One of six first baseman all-time with 1,500 RBI and runs scored

Holds Astros' all-time record for home runs (449), RBI (1,529), walks (1,401), intentional walks (155) and sacrifice flies (102)

Had No. 5 retired by the Astros on Aug. 26, 2007

By the Numbers

Played 2,150 games with the Astros (2nd behind Biggio)

Hit .297 with 449 home runs and 1,529 RBI

Recorded 1,345 singles, 488 doubles and 32 triples

Stole 202 bases

Scored 1,517 runs

His 1997 season is the only season of at least 30 homers and 30 steals for a first baseman in MLB history

One of two players to join the Majors after 1972 and hit 400 home runs while playing their entire career with one franchise, joining Cal Ripken

One of two players to record as many as two seasons of 40 or more home runs with 30 or more stolen bases, joining Barry Bonds

Hit 30 homers, 100 RBI and scored 100 runs in six consecutive seasons from 1996 to 2001, joining Jimmie Foxx, Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth as the only players to accomplish that feat during that time

Milestones