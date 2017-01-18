Jeff Bagwell elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Jeff Bagwell, former National League MVP, four-time All-Star and the Astros' all-time leader in home runs and RBI, was finally elected to the Hall of Fame on Wednesday.
It is the seventh year Bagwell has appeared on the Hall of Fame ballot. His name was on 315 of last year's 440 ballots (71.6 percent).
Bagwell will be the second Astro enshrined in Cooperstown. Craig Biggio -- Bagwell's teammate throughout his 15 years in Major League Baseball -- was inducted in 2015.
The Connecticut native, originally drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 1989, played his entire 15-year career with the Houston Astros beginning in 1991. Most of those seasons were played in the pitcher-friendly Astrodome where the former first baseman won the National League Rookie of the Year, was named an NL All-Star for four years and earned various awards while setting numerous franchise records.
Bagwell retired after the 2005 season in which the Astros reached the World Series for the first time in franchise history. He helped Houston reach the postseason six times.
Accolades
- 1991 National League Rookie of the Year (first Astro in franchise history to earn the award)
- 1994 National League Most Valuable Player (one of nine players to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in a career)
- Four-time National League All-Star (1994, 1996, 1997, 1999)
- 1994 Gold Glove winner
- Three-time Silver Slugger winner (1994, 1997, 1999)
- Only first baseman and one of 10 players all-time with more than 400 home runs and 200 stolen bases
- One of six first baseman all-time with 1,500 RBI and runs scored
- Holds Astros' all-time record for home runs (449), RBI (1,529), walks (1,401), intentional walks (155) and sacrifice flies (102)
- Had No. 5 retired by the Astros on Aug. 26, 2007
By the Numbers
- Played 2,150 games with the Astros (2nd behind Biggio)
- Hit .297 with 449 home runs and 1,529 RBI
- Recorded 1,345 singles, 488 doubles and 32 triples
- Stole 202 bases
- Scored 1,517 runs
- His 1997 season is the only season of at least 30 homers and 30 steals for a first baseman in MLB history
- One of two players to join the Majors after 1972 and hit 400 home runs while playing their entire career with one franchise, joining Cal Ripken
- One of two players to record as many as two seasons of 40 or more home runs with 30 or more stolen bases, joining Barry Bonds
- Hit 30 homers, 100 RBI and scored 100 runs in six consecutive seasons from 1996 to 2001, joining Jimmie Foxx, Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth as the only players to accomplish that feat during that time
Milestones
- MLB debut: April 8, 1991, vs. Cincinnati Reds at Riverfront Stadium
- First MLB hit: April 10, 1991, vs. Cincinnati Reds at Riverfront Stadium (single off José Rijo in the 4th inning)
- First MLB home run: April, 15, 1991, vs. Atlanta Braves (2-run HR in the 9th inning off of Kent Mercker)
- 500th RBI: May 7, 1996, vs. Philadelphia Phillies at Veterans Stadium
- 1,000th MLB hit: May 19, 1997, vs. Philadelphia Phillies (solo HR in the 6th inning off Calvin Maduro)
- First MLB grand slam: Sept. 8, 1998, vs. Cincinnati Reds at Astrodome
- Becomes Astros' all-time HR leader: April 21, 1999, vs. Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field (scored 3 HRs; second was a three-run HR in the 3rd inning off of Scott Sanders to become the all-time leader)
- 300th MLB HR: Aug. 19, 2000, vs. Milwaukee Brewers at Enron Field (3-run HR in the 2nd inning off of Jamey Wright)
- Hit for the cycle: July 18, 2001, vs. St. Louis Cardinals at Enron Field (homered and doubled in an eight-run 5th inning)
- 2,000th MLB hit: April 26, 2003, vs. Montreal Expos at Stade Olympique (infield single)
- 400th MLB HR: July 20, 2003, vs. Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park (2-run HR in the 4th inning and solo HR in the 6th inning -- both off of Danny Graves)
- 200th stolen base: Aug. 30, 2004, vs. Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park
- 1,500th RBI: Sept. 18, 2004, vs. Milwaukee Brewers at Minute Maid Park (single in the 3rd inning)
- 1,500th run scored: Sept. 18, 2004, vs. Milwaukee Brewers at Minute Maid Park (2-run HR in the 5th inning off of Gary Glover)
- First postseason home run: Game 2, 2004 NLDS, Oct. 7, 2004, vs. Atlanta Braves at Turner Field (solo HR in 1st inning off of Mike Hampton)
- Last MLB plate appearance: Game 4, 2005 World Series, Oct. 26, 2005, vs. Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park (pinch hit for Brandon Backe in the 7th inning)
- No. 5 jersey retired: Aug. 26, 2007, at Minute Maid Park
