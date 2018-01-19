Autopsy: Roy Halladay had morphine in system during plane crash

Roy Halladay #34 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 5, 2012 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2012 Getty Images)

The body of two-time Cy Young winner Roy Halladay showed evidence of morphine, an amphetamine and the sleeping medication Ambien when it was examined after his fatal plane crash off the coast of Florida in November, according to the autopsy report obtained by USA TODAY Sports on Friday.

The report by the Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner’s Office also showed that Halladay's blood alcohol content was .01. The antidepressant fluoxetine (Prozac) was also detected.

FAA regulations forbids the consumption of alcohol within eight hours of piloting a civil aircraft. The use of "any drug that affects the person's faculties in any way contrary to safety" is prohibited.

Halladay’s single-engine, light-sport category aircraft had crashed in the Gulf of Mexico near Tampa on Nov. 7. Halladay, 40, was the only occupant of the aircraft and he died of blunt force trauma with drowning as a contributing factor, according to the report,

National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson Terry Williams told USA TODAY Sports the investigation is ongoing. The agency released a preliminary report that stated – through witness interviews and GPS information – the plane made steep climbs before descending to a few feet from the water multiple times and performed a 360-degree turn before the crash.

Halladay pitched in the majors for for 16 seasons and spent the final four before his retirement after the 2013 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies. He spent his first 12 seasons the Toronto Blue Jays.

