Astros star interrupts live TV interview to propose to girlfriend after World Series win

Which ring is a bigger deal for Astros star shortstop Carlos Correa?
After his team won Game 7 to capture the first World Series title in franchise history, Correa interrupted a live interview with FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal to propose to his girlfriend on national television.
Take that, every other stadium proposal ever.
Marriage proposal right after winning the World Series https://t.co/PA6ag8xuu1— Home Of Athletes (@HomeOfAthletes) November 2, 2017
His proposal was simple:
"Daniella Rodriguez, you make me the happiest man in the world. Will you marry me?"
Naturally, she said yes.
Rodriguez was named Miss Texas Teen USA in 2013, and then Miss Texas USA in 2016, according to the Houston Chronicle.
