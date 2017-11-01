Astros star interrupts live TV interview to propose to girlfriend after World Series win

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game seven of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez, Gary A. Vasquez)

Which ring is a bigger deal for Astros star shortstop Carlos Correa?

After his team won Game 7 to capture the first World Series title in franchise history, Correa interrupted a live interview with FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal to propose to his girlfriend on national television.

Take that, every other stadium proposal ever.

Marriage proposal right after winning the World Series https://t.co/PA6ag8xuu1 — Home Of Athletes (@HomeOfAthletes) November 2, 2017

His proposal was simple:

"Daniella Rodriguez, you make me the happiest man in the world. Will you marry me?"

Naturally, she said yes.

Rodriguez was named Miss Texas Teen USA in 2013, and then Miss Texas USA in 2016, according to the Houston Chronicle.

World Series Bound 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 A post shared by Daniella Rodriguez (@daniellardzz) on Oct 21, 2017 at 10:32pm PDT





