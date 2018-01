Nov 3, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) holds up the championship trophy during the World Series championship parade and rally at Houston City Hall. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros have received an invitation to visit the White House as World Series Champions, according to the team’s spokesperson.

A date for the visit has not been set at this time.

